Digital Health Awards Winner, Empowers Public To Take Charge Of Sexual Wellbeing
AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On a mission to destigmatize sexual health, Giddy, the world's largest sexual health resource, has grown to reach 2.8 million users during their first year of launch. Empowering the public to take control of their sexual wellbeing, Giddy has recently launched the first of its kind all-encompassing sexual health telehealth service offering convenient, affordable and high-quality virtual healthcare.
"We are in the midst of a sexual health revolution," says Brett Jacobson, Founder and CEO of Giddy. "We created Giddy to make a positive impact of people's lives and it is exciting to see the millions of people who have discovered us over the past year. As we are building Giddy to be the most comprehensive sexual health platform, direct access to sexual health doctors and specialists is an important service we are excited to offer our readers."
Licensed doctors and specialists are available on-demand for common sexual health diagnosis such as UTIs, consults on sex health topics such as erectile dysfunction or birth control, to get help managing a STI, as well as to discuss conditions, diseases, disorders, mental health and more. Powered by Sesame Telehealth, users are able to choose their provider at self-pay prices without insurance.
Over the past year, Giddy's award-winning team of journalists have added more than 3,100 free articles, its already robust database of sexual health information, keeping readers up to date with the latest news, clearing up myths and misconceptions, and delivering easily digestible, thoroughly researched and medically-reviewed information covering the wide breadth of sexual health. Four articles received industry accolades winning a Digital Health Award including Unequal Access, Unequal Outcomes: Race and Prostate Cancer, Alice in Wonderland Syndrome: The Unsettling Symptoms of Migraines, Condom Sales are Skyrocketing for Hot Vax Summer and Why Does Getting Knocked in the Balls Hurt So Much.
Helping to further raise awareness, Giddy organized panel discussions at major festivals and events such as SXSW, and brought together recognizable faces such as AnnaLynn McCord, Tom Arnold, Chris "Kid" Reid, Katie Haan and more to share their own personal life experiences to encourage others who may be dealing with similar challenges in their BARE video series. In getting candid about sex, Giddy launched Well, IMO, which features influencers from all walks of life who get frank about issues that matter from dating to difficult pregnancies, safe sex practices, fertility and more.
About Giddy: Illuminating sexual wellbeing for all, Giddy is the world's largest sexual health resource. Their team of award-winning journalists cover over 120 topics from conditions, diseases and disorders to stages of life, relationships, and much more with medically-reviewed, engaging content. Giddy is a 2021 Digital Health Award winner. To become a free member visit http://www.getmegiddy.com
Media Contact
Alexa Gould, FGPR, +1 3239338900 Ext: 3, alexagould@foxgreenberg.com
Alexa Gould, alexagould@foxgreenberg.com
SOURCE Giddy