The impact COVID-19 has on the brain, understanding migraine pathophysiology, solving the mystery of sleep by “Lighting Up the Brain,” blood biomarkers for traumatic brain injury and more groundbreaking research will be unveiled by the world’s leading neuroscientists at the 25th Biennial World Congress of Neurology (WCN) on October 3 through 7, 2021, presented by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN).