DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Alopecia Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Alopecia Types, Drugs, Route of Administration, Gender, Sales Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Alopecia Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 869.4 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1462.35 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.96%.
The major factor contributing to the growth of the alopecia drug market is the rising awareness about alopecia owing to rising stress levels, sedentary lifestyle, hormonal changes, and hereditary conditions. Furthermore, the rise in pollution and the growing geriatric population have increased the cases of hair loss.
In addition, the increasing prevalence of cancer, hypertension, depression, etc., leading to hair loss, has raised the demand for the alopecia drugs market. However, as alopecia is not a life-threatening condition and lacks proper approved treatment, various patients do not opt for the treatment, which has hindered the market.
The increasing research and development for novel drug treatment of alopecia are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.
The Global Alopecia Drugs Market is segmented based on Alopecia Types, Drugs, Route of Administration, Gender, Sales Channel, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical, Ranbaxy, Aurobindo, Accord Healthcare, Taisho Pharmaceutical, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Alopecia Drugs
4.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Diseases and Drugs Inducing Alopecia
4.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost Of Medicine
4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Ongoing Research and Development in Alopecia Drugs
4.3.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Emerging Countries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Adoption of Substitutes
4.4.2 Discontinuation and Low Adoption of Treatment
4.5 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Alopecia Drugs Market, By Alopecia Types
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Alopecia Areata
6.3 Alopecia Totalis
6.4 Alopecia Universalis
6.5 Cicatricial Alopecia
6.6 Traction Alopecia
6.7 Tinea Capitis
6.8 Androgenetic Alopecia
6.9 Anagen Effluvium
6.10 Others
7 Global Alopecia Drugs Market, By Drugs
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Vasodilators (Minoxidil)
7.3 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors (Finasteride)
7.4 Corticosteroids
7.5 Others
8 Global Alopecia Drugs Market, By Route of Administration
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Injectable
8.3 Oral
8.4 Topical
9 Global Alopecia Drugs Market, By Gender
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Men
9.3 Women
10 Global Alopecia Drugs Market, By Sales Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Prescriptions
10.3 OTC
11 Global Alopecia Drugs Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 South America
11.3.1 Brazil
11.3.2 Argentina
11.3.3 Chile
11.3.4 Colombia
11.4 Europe
11.4.1 UK
11.4.2 France
11.4.3 Germany
11.4.4 Italy
11.4.5 Spain
11.4.6 Netherlands
11.4.7 Sweden
11.4.8 Russia
11.4.9 Rest of Europe
11.5 Asia-Pacific
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Indonesia
11.5.5 Malaysia
11.5.6 South Korea
11.5.7 Australia
11.5.8 Sri Lanka
11.5.9 Thailand
11.5.10 Rest of APAC
11.6 Middle-East and Africa
11.6.1 Qatar
11.6.2 Saudi Arabia
11.6.3 South Africa
11.6.4 United Arab Emirates
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Cipla
13.2 Sun Pharmaceutical
13.3 Micro Labs
13.4 Torrent Pharma
13.5 Indiabulls Pharmaceutical
13.6 Johnson & Johnson
13.7 Merck
13.8 Kirkland Signature
13.9 Histogen
13.10 GlaxoSmithKline
13.11 L`Oreal
13.12 Concert Pharmaceuticals
13.13 Aurobindo
13.14 Accord Healthcare
13.15 Ranbaxy
13.16 Taisho Pharmaceutical
13.17 Theradome
13.18 Intas Pharmaceuticals
13.19 Abbott
13.20 Avacor
13.21 Glenmark
14 Appendix
