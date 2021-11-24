DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antibody Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for antibody drugs should grow from $126.7 billion in 2021 to $208.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% for the period of 2021-2026.
The human antibody drugs market should grow from $58.4 billion in 2021 to $110.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
The humanized antibody drugs market should grow from $50.1 billion in 2021 to $79.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
This study offers a global view of the antibody drugs used in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets. This report analyzes and assesses therapeutic applications of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in human medicine, including the combination of mAbs when they are attached to cytotoxic agents such as antibody drug conjugates.
The publisher analyzes and makes projections of each market and its applications, along with an analysis of the regulatory environment, new products, and technological advances. Also included in the report are relevant patent analyses and profiles of leading companies in the antibody drug industry, such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Merck & Co.
The report covers the major markets of the U.S., Europe, and the emerging markets in India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and others.
Monoclonal antibodies are protein-based therapies/drugs that are finding growing use in the treatment of chronic diseases. This report focuses on the global market for antibody drug products and provides an updated review on their applications in various disease sectors. The overall market for antibody drug products includes four main areas of applications: autoimmune diseases; solid tumors; lymphoma and leukemia; and other diseases such as asthma, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular diseases.
The report covers technology trends, including the human anti-mouse antibody (HAMA) problem caused by murine antibodies and how it was resolved by replacing murine antibodies with chimeric, human, and humanized antibodies.
This report excludes polyclonal antibodies, screening kits and diagnostic uses of mAbs. It also excludes the research applications of mAbs and therapeutic antibodies for veterinary use.
The Report Includes
- 30 data tables and 29 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for antibody drugs and related applications and technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market potential for antibody drugs by type, application, and region
- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, and discussion of technological, and regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace
- Details of antibody functions, its comparison with antigen, and description of monoclonal antibodies, their history, advantages and disadvantages, types, manufacturing technologies and applications
- Coverage of new approvals, recalls, safety alerts and clinical trials of monoclonal antibodies and information on technical issues related to human anti-mouse antibody (HAMA), and factors affecting mAB drugs
- Information about major technologies for the formulation of antibody drugs and assessment of their relation to biotechnology, immunology, pharmaceuticals, and biodefense companies
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Biogen Inc., Amgen Inc., and Merck & Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Antibodies and Antigens
- Antibody Functions
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- History of Monoclonal Antibodies
- Monoclonal Antibodies: Advantages and Disadvantages
- Types of Monoclonal Antibodies
- Manufacturing Technologies of Monoclonal Antibodies
- Applications of Monoclonal Antibodies
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Technical Issues and HAMA Problem
- Human Anti-mouse Antibody (HAMA)
- Factors Affecting mAb Drugs
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Aging Population
- Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies
- New Product Launches
- Licensing and Collaboration Agreements
- Market Challenges
- Price Controls
- Regulatory Approval Pressures
- Entry of Biosimilars
- Impact of COVID-19 on Antibody Drugs Market
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Market by Type
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Share
- Market by Region
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Share
- Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies
- Chimeric Monoclonal Antibodies
- Human Monoclonal Antibodies
- Murine Monoclonal Antibodies
- Market by Manufacturing Process
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Share
- Market Analysis of Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies by Manufacturing Process
- Market Analysis of Chimeric Monoclonal Antibodies by Manufacturing Process
- Market Analysis of Human Monoclonal Antibodies by Manufacturing Process
- Market of Murine Monoclonal Antibodies by Manufacturing Process
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Market by Diseases
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Share
- Autoimmune Disease
- Solid Tumors
- Lymphoma, Leukemia and Multiple Myeloma
- Others
Chapter 7 Regulatory Aspects
- New Approvals of Monoclonal Antibodies
- Recalls and Safety Alerts
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments
- New Developments
- Clinical Trial Phases
- Phase I Clinical Trials
- Phase II Clinical Trials
- Phase III Clinical Trials
- Phase IV Clinical Trials
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Antibody Drugs
- Market Shares of Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies
- Market Shares of Human Monoclonal Antibodies
- Market Shares of Chimeric Monoclonal Antibodies
- Market Shares of Murine Monoclonal Antibodies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals
- Biogen
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Eli Lilly
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
- Fresenius Kabi
- Glaxosmithkline
- Genmab A/S
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Merck Kgaa
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Sanofi S.A.
- Seagen
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- UCB Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i520cv
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-antibody-drugs-industry-to-2026---advancements-in-manufacturing-technologies-are-driving-growth-301431550.html
SOURCE Research and Markets