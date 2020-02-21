DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Lung - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of Artificial Lung Devices currently in pipeline stage.
The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Incontinence Devices pipeline products.
Report Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Artificial Lung under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Artificial Lung and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Artificial Lung under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Recent Developments
- Jul 11, 2019: Alung Announces The Achievement Of A Key Milestone In The U.S. Based Vent-Avoid Trial And Continued Progress Towards Completion Of The Trial
- May 08, 2019: Alung Announces That The Independent Data And Safety Monitoring Board (Dsmb) Recommends Continuation Of Vent-Avoid Trial And Reports That Significant Progress Continues With Their Clinical Trial Programs
- May 02, 2019: Organ Bioprinting Gets A Breath Of Fresh Air
Companies Mentioned
- ALung Technologies Inc.
- Breethe Inc.
- Case Western Reserve University
- Lung Biotechnology PBC
- MC3 Inc.
- McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- Miromatrix Medical Inc.
- The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc.
- U.S. Ann Arbor Healthcare System
- University of Pittsburgh
