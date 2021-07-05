DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biological Data Visualization Market (2021-2026) by Technique, Application, Platform, End-use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biological Data Visualization Market is estimated to be USD 880 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,360.2 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.
Market Dynamics
Key factors, such as increasing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of biological data visualization will help in boosting the growth of the market. Also prevalence of biological data, adoption of artificial intelligence for the analysis of biological data, rising need of faster decision making are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the market. On the other hand, introduction of virtual reality environment and advanced analytical tools which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the market.
Issues related to user interface along with unavailability of computational consistency for data management which will likely to hamper the growth of the biological data visualization market.
Market Segmentation
The Global Biological Data Visualization Market is segmented further based on Technique, Application, Platform, End-Use, and Geography.
- By Technique, the market is classified as Microscopy, Magnetic Resonance, Imaging, Sequencing, X-ray Crystallography and others. Amongst them, the Microscopy segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Application, the market is classified as Cell and Organism Imaging, Structural Biology and Molecular Modelling, Genomics Analysis, Alignments, Phylogeny & Evolution and System Biology. Amongst them, the Genomics Analysis is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
- By Platform, the market is classified as Windows, Mac OS, Linux and others. Amongst them, the Windows segment holds the highest market share.
- By End-Use, the market is classified as Academic Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies and Others. Amongst them, the Academic research is estimated to hold the highest market share.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D has announced the release of Genedata Imagence 3.0, the latest version of the deep learning-based software that automates the analysis of high-content screening (HCS) imaging data. - 19th January 2021
2. Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced it has completed the acquisition of Phitonex, Inc., a Durham, North Carolina-based company that has pioneered a spectral dye platform for high-resolution biology applications designed to accelerate research and development in cell therapy, immuno-oncology and immunology research - 31st December 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Co., Agilent Technologies Inc., Arivis AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bruker Corp., Clarivate Analytics, Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Fios Genomics, Genialis INC, Genedata AG, Media Cybernetics INC, Molecular Devices, LLC, Nikon Corp., Oxford Instruments, Olympus Corp., Scientific Volume Imaging B.V, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and QIAGEN Gmbh.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
