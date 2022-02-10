Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Global Biopharma and Pharma Laboratory Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Using the right laboratory instrumentation at the right time is crucial to the process of drug discovery and development. Life science and analytical instrumentation facilitates R&D involving in a wide variety of workflows throughout early discovery, biomarker identification, clinical trials, translational research, and quality control testing throughout the development of new therapeutic products.

The inherent need for precise and accurate data on pharmaceutical and biotherapeutic compounds throughout their development, combined with the stringent regulatory environment, ensures that laboratory testing of these materials sits at the forefront of analytical science and innovation.

Most of these drug development activities reside within pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and contract research organizations, which comprises a significant portion of the overall market for laboratory instrumentation. For the companies that supply these analytical tools, demand from the pharma/bio sector has been a stable engine of growth over the last couple of decades. Future market growth from pharma/bio has benefitted from the expansion of viable therapeutic modalities, especially as analytical techniques evolve to accommodate regenerative and precision medicines, high throughput screening, automation, and increasing reliance on CROs and CMOs for scale-up.

This report is an in-depth examination at the major technologies used in the pharma/bio sector, encompassing 50 technologies in 9 categories. The report examines historical growth and provides forecasts for demand over the next five years. This report focuses on delivering insights into phases of discovery, therapeutic focus, and the challenges being faced in therapeutics development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

  • About This Report
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Segment Definitions
  • Methodology

2. Pharma Therapeutic Modalities

  • Biologics
  • Small Molecule Drugs
  • Cell & Gene Therapies
  • Other Biotherapeutics

3. Stages of Pharma Industry Operations

  • Early Discovery
  • Primary Screening: Biomarker & Drug Discovery
  • Preclinical Testing
  • Clinical Trials
  • Manufacturing
  • Bioprocessing
  • Quality Control & Process Analytical Technologies

4. Laboratory Market Demand

  • Overall Pharma/Bio Sector
    • Market by Technology Group, 2020
    • Historical Demand by Technology Types, 2015-2020
    • Market Demand by Technology Group 2020-2025
    • Demand by Region, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
    • Market Share, 2020

5. Chromatography

  • Overall Chromatography
    • Technology Overview
    • Market by Technology, 2020
    • Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Region, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
    • Market Share, 2020
    • Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020

6. Mass Spectrometry

  • Overall Mass Spec
    • Technology Overview
    • Market by Technology, 2020
    • Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Region, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
    • Market Share, 2020
    • Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020

7. Life Science Instrumentation

  • Overall Life Science
    • Technology Overview
    • Market by Technology, 2020
    • Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Region, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
    • Market Share, 2020
    • Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020

8. PCR & OMICS

  • Overall PCR & OMICS
    • Technology Overview
    • Market by Technology, 2020
    • Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Region, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
    • Market Share, 2020
    • Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020

9. Atomic Spectroscopy

  • Overall Atomic Spectroscopy
    • Technology Overview
    • Market by Technology, 2020
    • Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Region, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
    • Market Share, 2020
    • Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020

10. Imaging

  • Overall Imaging
    • Technology Overview
    • Market by Technology, 2020
    • Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Region, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
    • Market Share, 2020
    • Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020

11. Lab Automation & Informatics

  • Overall Lab Automation & Informatics
    • Technology Overview
    • Market by Technology, 2020
    • Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Region, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
    • Market Share, 2020
    • Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020

12. Lab Equipment

  • Overall Lab Equipment
    • Technology Overview
    • Market by Technology, 2020
    • Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Region, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
    • Market Share, 2020
    • Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020

13. Bioprocessing Market Demand

  • Overall Bioprocessing Demand
    • Technology Overview
    • Market by Technology, 2020
    • Demand by Technology Types, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Region, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Therapeutic Modality, 2020-2025
    • Demand by Stage, 2020-2025
    • Market Share, 2020
    • Supplier Participation Matrix, 2020

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27zi12

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-biopharma-and-pharma-laboratory-industry-2021---examine-historical-growth-and-provides-forecasts-for-demand-over-the-next-five-years-301479723.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.