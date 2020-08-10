DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioremediation Technology & Services - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bioremediation Technology & Services market accounted for $9.13 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $17.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are augment the usage of fungus for treatment process of soil, increase in oil trading and enlarge in oil-contaminated sites. However, treatment time is typically longer are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Bioremediation is the procedure, which uses organisms to neutralize or take away contamination from waste. This technique works by providing microorganisms with dissimilar materials such as fertilizers and oxygen as well as extra conditions to stay alive. The significance of bioremediation is that it does not use chemicals and permits the waste to be recycled once the contamination is removed or neutralized.
By product, in situ bioremediation segment is expected to grow at significant market share during the forecast period due to clean up hazardous compounds there in the surroundings. In suit bioremediation is used to neutralize pollutants together with hydrocarbons, chlorinated compounds, nitrates, and toxic metals among additional pollutants through a different of chemical mechanisms.
On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of companies present bioremediation services in the region. Presence of chief manufacturing industries, and augment in government funding for research & development activities in the bioremediation field are driving market growth in the region.
Some of the key players in Bioremediation Technology & Services Market include Altogen Labs, Aquatech International, Drylet, Insitu Remediation Services Limited, Ivey International, Probiosphere, Regenesis, Sarva Bio Remed, Sevenson, Environmental Services, Soilutions, Sumas Remediation Services and Xylem.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Ex Situ Bioremediation
5.3 In Situ Bioremediation
6 Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Phytoremediation
6.3 Bioaugmentation
6.4 Bioreactors
6.5 Land-based Treatments
6.6 Fungal Remediation
6.7 Biostimulation
7 Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market, By Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wastewater Remediation
7.3 Oilfield Remediation
7.4 Soil Remediation
8 Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Distributor
8.3 Direct Sales
9 Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Residential
10 Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Altogen Labs
12.2 Aquatech International
12.3 Drylet
12.4 Insitu Remediation Services Limited
12.5 Ivey International
12.6 Probiosphere
12.7 Regenesis
12.8 Sarva Bio Remed
12.9 Sevenson
12.10 Environmental Services
12.11 Soilutions
12.12 Sumas Remediation Services
12.13 Xylem
