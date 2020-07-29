DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAR T Cell Therapy Market Global Forecast by Regions, Targeted Antigens, Clinical Trials/Study, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For many years, the support of cancer therapy was chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy. However, in recent times, CAR-T cell therapy has been introduced as an incredibly supportive treatment for cancer patients. Since the introduction of chemotherapy, this treatment is one of the most significant breakthroughs. In this therapy, immune cells are collected from patients, and it is modified in the laboratory by doctors. After modification, these immune cells are infused back into the patient as they can easily recognize and kill cancer cells. These infused cells get multiplied and stay in the body as living drugs. According to analysis, CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is expected to be USD 7.4 Billion by the end of the year 2028.
Growth Factors for CAR-T Cell Therapy
Factors such as growing numbers of cancer in adults and children, and increasing policy initiatives to encourage cell therapy research in cancer, and increasing numbers of clinical trials worldwide are some of the main drivers for the global demand for CAR T cell therapy. The economic scenario in the CAR-T cell therapy industry is very dynamic, and key players compete with each other to gain access to major markets in the United States and Europe. Companies are seeking to secure treatment facilities to increase access for patients to their treatments.
Developments by Companies in CAR-T Cell Therapy
In 2017, a new milestone was set for oncology patients when the FDA approved the first two CD19-targeted known as (Chimeric Antigen Receptor) CAR T cell therapies produced by Novartis and Gilead Sciences known as Kite Pharma in the United States. Such two approvals have helped to improve the global demand for CAR T cell therapy because more companies are searching for this excellent opportunity to reach the marketplace. More than 200 CAR T clinical trials are ongoing or completed in various parts of the world. In 2018, Novartis announced its 33 approved centres in the U.S. and Gilead announced its 28 approved centres for the care of patients. Companies are also coming up with new developments in the field.
Celgene, a global company, is expected to file for approval in USFDA of bb2121 (idecabtagene vicleucel) in myeloma during the first half of 2020 and lisocabtagene maraleucel in lymphoma in the fourth quarter of 2020.
This latest study report provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the global CAR T cell therapy market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-T cell Therapy Market
3. Market Share - CAR-T Cell Therapy
3.1 By Geographical Region
3.2 By Targeted Antigens
4. Targeted Antigen Market
4.1 CD19
4.2 CD20
4.3 GD2
4.4 CD22
4.5 CD30
4.6 CD33
4.7 HER2
4.8 Mesothelin (MESO)
4.9 EGFRvIII
4.10 Others
5. Geographical CAR-T Cell Therapy Market (2016 -2026)
5.1 North America
5.2 Europe
5.3 Asia Pacific
5.4 Latin America
5.5 Middle East
5.6 Africa
6. Global - CAR-T Cell Clinical Trials/Study
6.1 CD19
6.2 CD20
6.3 CD22
6.4 CD30
6.5 CD33
6.6 EGFRvIII
6.7 GD2
6.8 HER1
6.9 HER2
6.10 MESO
7. China CAR-T Cells Clinical Trials Details
7.1 By Cities CAR-T Cells Clinical Trials
7.2 CD19 Directed CAR-T Cells Clinical Trials
7.3 Non-CD19 Directed CAR-T Cells Clinical Trials
7.4 Solid Tumors CAR-T Cells Clinical Trials
8. CAR-T Cell Therapy SWOT Analysis
9. Regulation in CAR-T Cell Therapy
10. IPO/Investment/Funding/Partnership in CAR-T Cell Therapy Market
10.1 Venture Capital Investment
10.2 Initial Public Offerings of CAR-T Companies
10.3 CAR-T Companies Strategic Partnerships/Deals
10.4 Key CAR-T Technology Deals
11. Growth Drivers
11.1 FDA Approvals of CAR-T Therapy
11.2 Dramatically Increasing Number of CAR-T Cell Trials Globally
12. Challenges
12.1 Regulatory Challenges
12.2 Very Expensive CAR-T Therapy Treatment
13. Novartis
13.1 Company Overview
13.2 Initiatives
13.3 Financial Insight
14. Gilead Sciences (Kite Pharma)
14.1 Company Overview
14.2 Company Initiatives
14.3 Company Financial Insight
15. Celgene Corporation (Juno Therapeutics)
15.1 Company Overview
15.2 Company Initiatives
15.3 Company Financial Insight
16. Celyad
16.1 Company Overview
16.2 Company Initiatives
16.3 Financial Insight
