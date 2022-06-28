DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiovascular Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cardiovascular implants market reached a value of US$ 23.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 33.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Cardiovascular implants are used for patients suffering from cardiovascular conditions such as heart failure, myocardial infarction, and peripheral arterial and coronary artery diseases. Depending on their intended use, there are two broad categories of cardiovascular implants. The first type of implants remain inside the patients' body throughout their lives to support or perform heart functions.
On the other hand, temporary implants are utilized during surgeries or other medical procedures for taking over or managing heart functions. The growing prevalence of heart diseases, owing to changing dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles and rising geriatric population, has resulted in high demand for cardiovascular implants across the globe
Global Cardiovascular Implants Market Drivers:
Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders represents a key factor driving the demand of cardiovascular implants. Catalyzed by unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles, the prevalence of various cardiovascular disorders has increased across both developed and developing countries. Improving efficacy and safety of cardiovascular implants represents another major factor spurring the market growth.
For instance, recent advancements in technology have opened opportunities for developing smart stent devices which can improve the diagnosis as well treatment of previously unmanageable conditions such as atherosclerosis and central line access failure. Apart from this, various government and non-profit organizations are also taking initiatives to improve the affordability of these devices. Other factors driving this market include ageing population, development in medical infrastructure, growing awareness levels and rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Biotronik, Abbott Laboratories, AMG International, B-Braun, Johnson & Johnson, W.L. Gore & Associates, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Sorin, Edwards Lifesciences, Fortimedix, Neovasc Inc., On-X Life Technologies, Proxy Biomedical, Reva Medical and Shree Pacetronix Ltd
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global cardiovascular implants market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of region?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cardiovascular implants market?
- What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of product type?
- What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of material?
- What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of procedure type?
- What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of indication?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cardiovascular implants market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cardiovascular implants market?
- What is the structure of the global cardiovascular implants market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global cardiovascular implants market?
