The global care management solutions market reached a value of US$ 13.21 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 27.94 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 12.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Care management solutions refer to various advanced and integrated solutions that enhance care management capabilities across utilization, case, and disease management. These solutions include care plan creation, patient intake, clinician and care coordination, patient engagement, analytics, and reporting.
They assist in transforming care management into an automated, data-driven activity that delivers more targeted and effective health information. They help streamline workflows, increase efficiency, improve cost and quality of care, save time, and drive revenue growth simultaneously. In recent years, care management solutions have gained immense popularity among healthcare organizations and service providers to enhance clinical outcomes, improve patient care quality, reduce costs, and personalize healthcare interventions.
Care management solutions aid in the efficient management of patient health records and improve the quality of patient's life by mitigating complications with early care intervention. As a result, the shifting focus toward patient-centric care represents the primary factor driving the market growth.
Besides this, the growing geriatric population and the widespread prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), are catalyzing the demand for care management solutions. Additionally, governments of various countries are introducing stringent regulations and taking favorable initiatives to shift the burden of risk from healthcare payers to providers. Along with this, the rising need to reduce costs due to the surging healthcare expenditures is propelling the market growth.
Furthermore, several leading players are launching new and innovative care management solutions integrated with advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and artificial intelligence (AI), to expand their customer base and gain a competitive edge.
Moreover, the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is accelerating the adoption of care management solutions for accurate diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of COVID-19 patients. Other factors, including the increasing investments in healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions, improving healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and rapid urbanization, are also creating a positive market outlook.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cognizant, Epic Systems Corporation, Exlservice Holdings Inc., i2i Population Health, International Business Machines Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medecision Inc. (Health Care Service Corporation), Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Zeomega Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global care management solutions market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global care management solutions market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global care management solutions market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Care Management Solutions Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Delivery Mode
7.1 Cloud-based and Web-based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 On-premises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Chronic Care Management
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Disease Management
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Utilization Management
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Healthcare Payers
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Healthcare Providers
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Cerner Corporation
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Cognizant
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Epic Systems Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Exlservice Holdings Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 i2i Population Health
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Medecision Inc. (Health Care Service Corporation)
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Pegasystems Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Salesforce.com Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Zeomega Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
