DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Data Management System Market, By Tools (Oracle Clinical, Clintrial, Macro, Rave and eClinicalSuite), Services (Case Report Form Designing, Data Entry and Validation), Delivery Mode and End Use - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.
This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Clinical Data Management System Market by tools in detail, segmenting the market as oracle clinical, clintrial, macro, rave and eClinicalSuite. Services further segmented into case report form designing, data entry and validation, discrepancy management, medical coding and others. The scope of the report covers the delivery mode which includes licensed enterprise, web-based and cloud-based. Moreover, it provides in-sights on end use that segregates into biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical research organizations and others. Lastly, the Clinical Data Management System Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), ROW (Rest of the World) and regional market further sub-segmented by countries.
The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities and challenges with respect to the global Clinical Data Management System Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with the factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes. The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. Moreover, the report formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.
Reasons to purchase this Report:
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Clinical Data Management System Market over the next years.
- Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and Clinical Data Management System Market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.
- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.
- Identify the major channels that are driving the global Clinical Data Management System Market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.
- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global Clinical Data Management System Market.
- Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top Market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. INTRODUCTION
3. MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Industry Segmentation
3.2. Market Trends Analysis
3.3. Major Funding & Investments
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Pricing Analysis
4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CLINICAL DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET
4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Tools
4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Services
4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Delivery Mode
4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By End Use
4.5. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Region
5. CLINICAL DATA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY TOOLS
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Oracle Clinical
5.3. Clintrial
5.4. Macro
5.5. Rave
5.6. eClinicalSuite
6. BY SERVICES
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Case Report Form Designing
6.3. Data Entry and Validation
6.4. Discrepancy Management
6.5. Medical Coding
6.6. Others
7. BY DELIVERY MODE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Licensed Enterprise
7.3. Web-based
7.4. Cloud-based
8. BY END USE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Biotechnology
8.3. Pharmaceutical
8.4. Clinical Research
8.5. Others
9. BY GEOGRAPHY
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.2.1. U.S.
9.2.2. Canada
9.3. Europe
9.3.1. Germany
9.3.2. U.K.
9.3.3. France
9.3.4. Rest of Europe
9.4. Asia Pacific
9.4.1. China
9.4.2. Japan
9.4.3. India
9.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific
9.5. Rest of the World
9.5.1. Middle East
9.5.2. Africa
9.5.3. Latin America
10. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Top Companies Ranking
10.3. Market Share Analysis
10.4. Recent Developments
10.4.1. New Product Launch
10.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
10.4.4. Rewards & Recognition
11. COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. Perceptive Informatics
11.2. Medidata Rave
11.3. Forte Research Systems
11.4. IBM Watson Health
11.5. Fortress Medical Systems
11.6. Ofni Systems
11.7. Deep 6 AI
11.8. ACI Clinical
11.9. ClinCapture
11.10. Novaseek Research
11.11. OpenClinica
11.12. BioClinica
11.13. Medidata
11.14. Oracle
11.15. PAREXEL Informatics
11.16. Medrio
11.17. Taimei Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pd8su0
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-clinical-data-management-system-industry-to-2027---featuring-bioclinica-medidata-and-oracle-among-others-301387050.html
SOURCE Research and Markets