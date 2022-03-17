DUBLIN, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Handpieces Market Research Report by Product, by Speed, by End-Users, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dental Handpieces Market size was estimated at USD 219.71 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 245.33 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.02% to reach USD 486.53 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Dental Handpieces to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the market was studied across Air-driven Handpieces, Electric Handpieces, and Hybrid air-electric Handpieces.
- Based on Speed, the market was studied across High-speed Handpieces and Low-speed Handpieces.
- Based on End-Users, the market was studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics, and Hospitals.
- Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Handpieces Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dental Handpieces Market, including Acteon Group, Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co. Ltd, Bien-Air Medical Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Dentamerica Inc, DENTATUS, Dentflex, Dentsply Sirona, Inovadent, J. MORITA CORP, KaVo Dental GmbH, Medidenta International Inc, NAKANISHI INC., NSK LTD., and W&H Group.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Handpieces Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Handpieces Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental Handpieces Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Handpieces Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Handpieces Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dental Handpieces Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Handpieces Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising prevalence of dental diseases and disorders
5.1.1.2. Increasing number of dental clinics and healthcare experts
5.1.1.3. Technological advancement in dental products
5.1.1.4. Changing drinking and eating habits and growing geriatric population
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High costs of devices
5.1.2.2. Availability of alternative methods such as laser techniques
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing adoption of dental handpieces
5.1.3.2. Initiatives undertaken by local governmental and private bodies to promote dental hygiene
5.1.3.3. Increasing necessity of progressive dental services
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of reimbursement policies in developing regions
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Dental Handpieces Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Air-driven Handpieces
6.3. Electric Handpieces
6.4. Hybrid air-electric Handpieces
7. Dental Handpieces Market, by Speed
7.1. Introduction
7.2. High-speed Handpieces
7.3. Low-speed Handpieces
8. Dental Handpieces Market, by End-Users
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.3. Dental Clinics
8.4. Hospitals
9. Dental Handpieces Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Offline Mode
9.3. Online Mode
10. Americas Dental Handpieces Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Dental Handpieces Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Handpieces Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Acteon Group
14.2. Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co. Ltd
14.3. Bien-Air Medical Technologies
14.4. Danaher Corporation
14.5. Dentamerica Inc
14.6. DENTATUS
14.7. Dentflex
14.8. Dentsply Sirona
14.9. Inovadent
14.10. J. MORITA CORP
14.11. KaVo Dental GmbH
14.12. Medidenta International Inc
14.13. NAKANISHI INC.
14.14. NSK LTD.
14.15. W&H Group
15. Appendix
