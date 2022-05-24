DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Partnering 2010-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2022 provides the full collection of Dental disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.
- Trends in Dental partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Dental partnering agreement structure
- Dental partnering contract documents
- Top Dental deals by value
- Most active Dental dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Dental disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Dental deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Dental deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Dental dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Dental dealmaking since 2010 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Dental deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Dental dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Dental deals since 2010 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Dental partnering deals by specific Dental target announced since 2010. The chapter is organized by specific Dental therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Dental partnering deals signed and announced since 2010. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Dental partnering and dealmaking since 2010.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Dental technologies and products.
Report scope
Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Dental trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2022 includes:
- Trends in Dental dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of Dental deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Dental deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 350 Dental deal records
- The leading Dental deals by value since 2010
- Most active Dental dealmakers since 2010
The report includes deals for the following indications: Dental caries, Mouth ulcer, Mucositis, Periodontal disease, Oral health, Xerostomia, plus other dental indications.
In Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2022, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The Global Dental Partnering 2010-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 350 dental deals.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Dental dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Dental partnering over the years
2.3. Dental partnering by deal type
2.4. Dental partnering by industry sector
2.5. Dental partnering by stage of development
2.6. Dental partnering by technology type
2.7. Dental partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Dental partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Dental partnering
3.3. Dental partnering headline values
3.4. Dental deal upfront payments
3.5. Dental deal milestone payments
3.6. Dental royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Dental deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Dental partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Dental
4.4. Top Dental deals by value
Chapter 5 - Dental contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Dental partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Dental dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Dental therapeutic target
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Systems
- Access Pharmaceuticals
- Advanz Pharma
- Akervall Technologies
- Align Technology
- Alliance for a Cavity-Free Future
- Amedica
- American Academy of Implant Dentistry Foundation
- Arcoral Pharma
- Argentina Orthodontic Society
- Armor
- Arseus
- Aspen Dental
- Biolase
- BMG Pharmaceuticals
- Boston University
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals
- Calcivis
- Camurus
- Carbon
- Carestream Health
- Ceram Research
- Chulalongkorn University
- Clinigen
- Colgate Palmolive
- Columbia University
- Convergent Dental
- Covetrus
- Credentis
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- DARA BioSciences
- Darby Dental Supply
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals
- DenMat Holdings
- Dental Assist
- DentalEZ Integrated Solutions
- Dental Hygienics and Decontamination
- Dentamed
- DentaQuest
- Dentsply International
- Department of Defense
- DiaMedica
- eAssist Dental Solutions
- Egalet
- Eisai
- EUSA Pharma
- Evident Technologies
- Exactech
- Exzell Pharma
- Focus Software of Alabama
- Forsyth Institute
- General Biologicals
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Grace Century
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical
- Henry Schein
- Horizon 2020
- Indiana University
- Intrexon
- J. Morita
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kane Biotech
- Kings College London
- Kois Center
- LaunchPad Medical
- Lee's Pharmaceutical
- Liquidia Technologies
- Lq3 Pharmaceuticals
- Mars Petcare
- McGuire Institute
- McKenzie Management
- Medical Products Laboratories
- Meiji Seika
- Midway Dental Supply
- Millennium Dental Technologies
- Mission Pharmacal
- Moberg Pharma
- Nasseo
- National Institutes of Health
- National Science Foundation
- National University of Singapore
- Navigate Surgical Technologies
- Neoss
- Neos Therapeutics
- NeuRx Pharmaceuticals
- Nexus Data Services
- Norgine
- OnDemand 3D
- Onxeo
- Oragenics
- Oral Cancer Foundation
- Orapharma
- OrthoAccel Technologies
- Osteo Science Foundation
- Pacgen Biopharmaceuticals
- Paris Descartes University
- Patterson Dental
- Pfizer
- Pharnext
- Pierre Fabre
- Planmeca
- PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals
- Premier Inc
- Procter & Gamble
- Promimic
- Provia Laboratories
- Reminova
- Rodo Medical
- RTI Surgical
- Rutgers University
- S.I.R.A.M.
- Salvin Dental Specialties
- Sichuan University
- Sinclair Dental
- SinoVeda Canada
- Sirona Dental Systems
- Sirona Direct
- Sistema de Implante Nacional
- Solasia Pharma
- Stony Brook University
- Stratasys
- Straumann
- Stryker
- Sunstar Suisse
- Sun Yat-sen University
- Terso Solutions
- Traverse Biosciences
- uLab Systems
- United Health Products
- University of Alberta
- University of California Los Angeles
- University of Cologne
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Lyon
- University of Sydney
- University of the Pacific
- US Army
- US Navy
- Vanderbilt University
- Vigilant Biosciences
- Vitaccess
- Worthington Biochemical Corporation
- Young Dental
- Young Innovations
- Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/piku2s
