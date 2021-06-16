DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market: Focus on Product Type, Technology, Type of Cancer, Applications, End Users, Country Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's healthcare experts have found flow cytometry in oncology industry to be one of the most rapidly evolving and dynamic markets. The global market for flow cytometry in oncology is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 12.02% over the forecast period 2021-2031. The market is driven by certain factors, including rising incidence of hematological malignancies, increasing fund infusions for hematological malignancies, and growing consumer awareness for tailored therapy and precision medicine.
Agilent Technologies, Inc., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cytek Biosciences, Cytognos, S.L., Danaher Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Luminex Corporation, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Sony Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How is flow cytometry revolutionizing the field of oncology?
- What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global flow cytometry in oncology market?
- What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global flow cytometry in oncology market?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global flow cytometry in oncology ecosystem?
- What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain the competitive market?
- What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of flow cytometry in the field of oncology?
- What are the potential entry barriers expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?
- How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments? Following are the segments:
- Product Type (assays and kits, instruments, reagents and consumables, and software)
- Technology (cell-based and bead-based)
- Type of Cancer (hematological malignancies and solid tumor)
- Application (translational research and clinical applications)
- End User (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and healthcare clinics, academic and research institutions, and other end users)
- Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World)
- What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?
- Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global flow cytometry in oncology market?
- Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?
Market Overview
The market is favored by the developments in the field of cancer diagnostic testing and its attributes such as flow cytometry. Currently, the flow cytometry in oncology industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the rising incidence of hematological malignancies, increasing fund infusions for hematological malignancies, and growing consumer awareness for tailored therapy and precision medicine. Additionally, high adoption of flow cytometry instruments by the end users to conduct cancer diagnosis and therapeutic monitoring are some of the critical factors that are expected to bolster the market growth.
Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of robust flow cytometry solutions for a wide range of applications, including translational research and clinical applications, to support researchers and physicians in unraveling insights pertaining to cellular alterations.
Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, type of cancer, application, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.
Competitive Landscape
The exponential rise in the number of cases associated with cancer, particularly hematological malignancies, has created a buzz among the biotechnology companies to further invest in the development of cancer diagnostic solutions such as flow cytometry, further aiding physicians to offer value-based therapeutic outcomes to patients. Becton, Dickinson and Company has been a pioneer in this field and has been a significant competitor in this market due to the presence of a diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration.
On the basis of region, in 2020, North America held the largest share of the flow cytometry in oncology market due to high infusion of funding from the government organizations for conducting cancer research, growing incidence and prevalence of cancer, growing awareness about precision medicine, and increasing awareness about early cancer detection, among others. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Market Scope
3 Research Methodology
4 Market Overview
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Application of Flow Cytometry in Oncology (Hematological vs. Solid Tumors)
4.3 Market Footprint and Growth Potential
4.4 COVID-19 Impact: Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market
5 Industry Insights
5.1 Overview
5.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in U.S.
5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe
5.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific
5.4.1 China
5.4.2 Japan
6 Market Dynamics
6.1 Overview
6.2 Impact Analysis
6.3 Market Drivers
6.3.1 Rising Incidence of Hematological Malignancies
6.3.2 Increasing Fund Infusions for Hematological Malignancies
6.3.3 Growing Consumer Awareness for Tailored Therapy and Precision Medicine
6.4 Market Restraints
6.4.1 False Negatives and Positives
6.4.2 Restricted Specificity Offered by Conventional Flow Cytometry-Based MRD Assessment
6.5 Market Opportunities
6.5.1 Technological Evolution in the Field of Flow Cytometry
6.5.1.1 Emergence of Multiparametric Flow Cytometry for Hematologic Malignancies
6.5.1.2 Growing Focus on Next-Generation Flow Cytometry
6.5.2 Growth in Solid Tumor Applications of Flow Cytometry
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Product Launches
7.2 Synergistic Activities
7.3 Acquisitions
7.4 Product Approvals and Business Expansion Activities
7.5 Market Share Analysis, 2019-2020
7.6 Growth Share Analysis
7.6.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)
7.6.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Technology)
7.6.3 Growth Share Analysis (by Type of Cancer)
7.6.4 Growth Share Analysis (by Application)
7.7 Competitive Assessment of Different Technologies Utilized for MRD Testing
8 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Product Type), $Million, 2020-2031
8.1 Overview
8.2 Assays and Kits
8.3 Instruments
8.4 Reagents and Consumables
8.5 Software
9 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Technology), $Million, 2020-2031
9.1 Overview
9.2 Cell-Based
9.3 Bead-Based
10 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Type of Cancer), $Million, 2020-2031
10.1 Overview
10.2 Hematological Malignancies
10.2.1 Lymphoma
10.2.2 Leukemia
10.2.3 Myeloma
10.2.4 Other Hematological Malignancies
10.2.5 Global Flow Cytometry Market for Hematological Malignancies (by Technology)
10.3 Solid Tumors
10.3.1 Breast Cancer
10.3.2 Prostate Cancer
10.3.3 Colorectal Cancer (CRC)
10.3.4 Lung Cancer
10.3.5 Other Solid Tumors
10.3.6 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market for Solid Tumors (by Technology)
11 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Application), $Million, 2020-2031
11.1 Overview
11.2 Translational Research
11.3 Clinical Applications
11.3.1 Screening and Diagnostics
11.3.2 Treatment Monitoring
12 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by End User), $Million, 2020-2031
12.1 Overview
12.2 Diagnostic Laboratories
12.3 Hospitals and Healthcare Clinics
12.4 Academic and Research Institutions
12.5 Other End Users
13 Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Region), $Million, 2020-2031
13.1 Overview
13.2 North America
13.2.1 U.S.
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 North America Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Type of Cancer)
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 U.K.
13.3.3 France
13.3.4 Italy
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Netherlands
13.3.7 Rest-of-Europe
13.3.8 Europe Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Type of Cancer)
13.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)
13.4.1 China
13.4.2 Japan
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 South Korea
13.4.6 Singapore
13.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
13.4.8 Asia-Pacific Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Type of Cancer)
13.5 Latin America (LATAM0
13.5.1 Brazil
13.5.2 Mexico
13.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America (RoLA)
13.5.4 Latin America Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Type of Cancer)
13.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)
13.6.1 Rest-of-the-World Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market (by Type of Cancer)
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Overview
14.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
14.2.1 Company Overview
14.2.2 Role of Agilent Technologies, Inc. in the Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market
14.2.3 Financials
14.2.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3 Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.
14.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company
14.5 bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.
14.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
14.7 Bio-Techne Corporation
14.8 Cytek Biosciences
14.9 Cytognos, S.L.
14.10 Danaher Corporation
14.11 Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG
14.12 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
14.13 Luminex Corporation
14.14 NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
14.15 Sony Corporation
14.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
