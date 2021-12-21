DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the period 2022-2027.
In 2021, disinfectants accounted for the major share in the global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market. These disinfectants are projected to have the highest incremental and absolute growth, during the forecast period. Bell International Laboratories, a cosmetics manufacturer, increased the production of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. IoT application in the healthcare industry helps incorporate the benefits of IoT technology and cloud computing, enabling transmitting a patient's data from medical devices and numerous sensors to a given network in healthcare. IoT-based sanitizer stations were set up across healthcare facilities, including clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market during the forecast period:
- Advancement of IoT Assisted Smart Devices
- Rising Initiatives and Growing Awareness for Maintaining Personal Hygiene
- Growing Supply of Sanitizers by Manufacturers
- Growing Burden of Healthcare Acquired Infections
- Ramp-up Production of Disinfectants & Sanitizers by Vendors
- Introduction of Modern Disinfection Technologies
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the Healthcare Disinfectants and Sanitizers Market?
2. What is the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market growth?
3. What are the factors driving the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market?
4. Who are the key players in the healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market?
5. Which segment accounted for the largest healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market share?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Product
4.3.2 Market Segmentation By Form
4.3.3 Market Segmentation By Composition
4.3.4 Market Segmentation By End User
4.3.5 Market Segmentation By Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market At A Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Advances In IoT-Assisted Smart Devices
8.2 Growing Awareness Of Maintaining Personal Hygiene
8.3 High Supply Of Sanitizers By Manufacturers
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Burden Of Healthcare-Associated Infections
9.2 Ramping Up Of Disinfectant & Sanitizer Production
9.3 Introduction Of Modern Disinfection Technologies
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Presence Of Alternative Disinfection Methods
10.2 Adverse Effects Of Disinfectants & Sanitizers
10.3 Shortage Of Raw Materials During Covid-19
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Impact Of Covid-19
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
11.4.1 Threat Of New Entrants
11.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
11.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
11.4.4 Threat Of Substitutes
11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Disinfectant
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Disinfectants: Geography Segmentation
12.4 Sanitizer
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Sanitizers: Geography Segmentation
13 Form
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Liquid
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Liquid: Geography Segmentation
13.4 Gel
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Gel: Geography Segmentation
13.5 Others
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Others: Geography Segmentation
14 Composition
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Alcohol-Based
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Alcohol-Based: Geography Segmentation
14.4 Quats-Based
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Quats-Based: Geography Segmentation
14.5 Chlorine-Based
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Chlorine-Based: Geography Segmentation
14.6 Others
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Others: Geography Segmentation
15 End User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Hospitals: Geography Segmentation
15.4 Diagnostic Laboratories
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Diagnostic Laboratories: Geography Segmentation
15.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Geography Segmentation
15.6 Others
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Others: Geography Segmentation
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 Europe
18 North America
19 APAC
20 Latin America
21 Middle East & Africa
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis
22.2.1 3M in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
22.2.2 Kimberly-Clark in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
22.2.3 Reckitt Benckiser in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
22.2.4 Ecolab in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
22.2.5 The Clorox Company in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
22.2.6 STERIS in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
22.2.7 GOJO Industries in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 3M
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 3M in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
23.1.3 Product Offerings
23.1.4 Key Strengths
23.1.5 Key Strategies
23.1.6 Key Opportunities
23.2 KIMBERLY-CLARK
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Kimberly-Clark in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
23.2.3 Product Offerings
23.2.4 Key Strategies
23.2.5 Key Strengths
23.2.6 Key Opportunities
23.3 RECKITT BENCKISER
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Reckitt Benckiser in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
23.3.3 Product Offerings
23.3.4 Key Strategies
23.3.5 Key Strengths
23.3.6 Key Opportunities
23.4 ECOLAB
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Ecolab in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
23.4.3 Product Offerings
23.4.4 Key Strategies
23.4.5 Key Strengths
23.4.6 Key Opportunities
23.5 THE CLOROX COMPANY
23.5.1 Business Overview
23.5.2 The Clorox Company in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
23.5.3 Product Offerings
23.5.4 Key Strategies
23.5.5 Key Strengths
23.5.6 Key Opportunities
23.6 STERIS
23.6.1 Business Overview
23.6.2 STERIS in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
23.6.3 Product Offerings
23.6.4 Key Strategies
23.6.5 Key Strengths
23.6.6 Key Opportunities
23.7 GOJO INDUSTRIES
23.7.1 Business Overview
23.7.2 GOJO Industries in Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market
23.7.3 Product Offerings
23.7.4 Key Strategies
23.7.5 Key Strengths
23.7.6 Key Opportunities
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 2XL
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.2 ACURO ORGANICS
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.3 ANGELINI PHARMA
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.4 B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.5 BECTO
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.6 BEST SANITIZERS
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.7 BIOCHEM
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.8 BODE CHEMIE GMBH
24.8.1 Business Overview
24.8.2 Product Offerings
24.9 BRULIN
24.9.1 Business Overview
24.9.2 Product Offerings
24.10 BUCKEYE INTERNATIONAL
24.10.1 Business Overview
24.10.2 Product Offerings
24.11 CANTEL MEDICAL
24.11.1 Business Overview
24.11.2 Product Offerings
24.12 CARDINAL HEALTH
24.12.1 Business Overview
24.12.2 Product Offerings
24.13 CARROLLCLEAN
24.13.1 Business Overview
24.13.2 Product Offerings
24.14 CETYLITE
24.14.1 Business Overview
24.14.2 Product Offerings
24.15 CIPLA
24.15.1 Business Overview
24.15.2 Product Offerings
24.16 CLEENOL GROUP
24.16.1 Business Overview
24.16.2 Product Offerings
24.17 COLOPLAST
24.17.1 Business Overview
24.17.2 Product Offerings
24.18 CONTEC
24.18.1 Business Overview
24.18.2 Product Offerings
24.19 CORETEX PRODUCTS
24.19.1 Business Overview
24.19.2 Product Offerings
24.20 DIVERSEY HOLDINGS
24.20.1 Business Overview
24.20.2 Product Offerings
24.21 DREUMEX
24.21.1 Business Overview
24.21.2 Product Offerings
24.22 DYNAREX
24.22.1 Business Overview
24.22.2 Product Offerings
24.23 ECOHYDRA TECHNOLOGIES
24.23.1 Business Overview
24.23.2 Product Offerings
24.24 FLUID ENERGY GROUP
24.24.1 Business Overview
24.24.2 Product Offerings
24.25 GAMA HEALTHCARE
24.25.1 Business Overview
24.25.2 Product Offerings
24.26 GESCO HEALTHCARE
24.26.1 Business Overview
24.26.2 Product Offerings
24.27 HENKEL
24.27.1 Business Overview
24.27.2 Product Offerings
24.28 HYGIENE-KONZEPTE
24.28.1 Business Overview
24.28.2 Product Offerings
24.29 HIMALAYA WELLNESS COMPANY
24.29.1 Business Overview
24.29.2 Product Offerings
24.30 KUTOL
24.30.1 Business Overview
24.30.2 Product Offerings
24.31 LION
24.31.1 Business Overview
24.31.2 Product Offerings
24.32 LONZA
24.32.1 Business Overview
24.32.2 Product Offerings
24.33 MEDALKAN
24.33.1 Business Overview
24.33.2 Product Offerings
24.34 MEDLINE INDUSTRIES
24.34.1 Business Overview
24.34.2 Product Offerings
24.35 METREX RESEARCH
24.35.1 Business Overview
24.35.2 Product Offerings
24.36 MICRO-SCIENTIFIC
24.36.1 Business Overview
24.36.2 Product Offerings
24.37 MULTI-CLEAN
24.37.1 Business Overview
24.37.2 Product Offerings
24.38 P&G
24.38.1 Business Overview
24.38.2 Product Offerings
24.39 PAL INTERNATIONAL
24.39.1 Business Overview
24.39.2 Product Offerings
24.40 PARKER LABORATORIES
24.40.1 Business Overview
24.40.2 Product Offerings
24.41 PDI
24.41.1 Business Overview
24.41.2 Product Offerings
24.42 PHARMAX
24.42.1 Business Overview
24.42.2 Product Offerings
24.43 RUHOF
24.43.1 Business Overview
24.43.2 Product Offerings
24.44 SC JOHNSON
24.44.1 Business Overview
24.44.2 Product Offerings
24.45 SWISS PHARMAX
24.45.1 Business Overview
24.45.2 Product Offerings
24.46 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
24.46.1 Business Overview
24.46.2 Product Offerings
24.47 UNILEVER
24.47.1 Business Overview
24.47.2 Product Offerings
24.48 UPS HYGIENE
24.48.1 Business Overview
24.48.2 Product Offerings
24.49 WHITELEY
24.49.1 Business Overview
24.49.2 Product Offerings
24.50 ZEP
24.50.1 Business Overview
24.50.2 Product Offerings
25 Report Summary
25.1 Key Takeaways
25.2 Strategic Recommendations
26 Quantitative Summary
26.1 Market By Product
26.1.1 Europe: Product Segmentation
26.1.2 North America: Product Segmentation
26.1.3 APAC: Product Segmentation
26.1.4 Latin America: Product Segmentation
26.1.5 MEA: Product Segmentation
26.2 MARKET BY FORM
26.2.1 Europe: Form Segmentation
26.2.2 North America: Form Segmentation
26.2.3 APAC: Form Segmentation
26.2.4 Latin America: Form Segmentation
26.2.5 Middle East & Africa: Form Segmentation
26.3 MARKET BY COMPOSITION
26.3.1 Europe: Composition Segmentation
26.3.2 North America: Composition Segmentation
26.3.3 APAC: Composition Segmentation
26.3.4 Latin America: Composition Segmentation
26.3.5 Middle East & Africa: Composition Segmentation
26.4 MARKET BY END USER
26.4.1 Europe: End-user Segmentation
26.4.2 North America: End-user Segmentation
26.4.3 APAC: End-user Segmentation
26.4.4 Latin America: End-user Segmentation
26.4.5 Middle East & Africa: End-user Segmentation
26.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.5.1 Disinfectants: Geographical Segmentation
26.5.2 Sanitizers: Geographical Segmentation
26.5.3 Liquid: Geographical Segmentation
26.5.4 Gel: Geographical Segmentation
26.5.5 Others: Geographical Segmentation
26.5.6 Alcohol-based: Geographical Segmentation
26.5.7 Quats: Geographical Segmentation
26.5.8 Chlorine: Geographical Segmentation
26.5.9 Others: Geographical Segmentation
26.5.10 Hospitals: Geographical Segmentation
26.5.11 Diagnostic Laboratories: Geographical Segmentation
26.5.12 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Geographical Segmentation
26.5.13 Others: Geographical Segmentation
27 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2oyj3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-healthcare-disinfectants-and-sanitizers-industry-to-2027---by-product-form-composition-end-user-and-geography-301449066.html
SOURCE Research and Markets