The "Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market Research Report by Payer Service, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market size was estimated at USD 2,206.84 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,397.46 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.00% to reach USD 4,035.07 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market, including Cognizant Technology Solutions, Conduent, Inc., Eli Global, Firstsource Solutions, GEBBS Healthcare Solutions, Genpact, IBM, Infosys, Invensis Technologies, IQVIA, Lonza, MiraMed Global Services, Inc., Omega Healthcare, Parexel, Quintiles IMS Holdings, R1 RCM, Sutherland, Sutherland Global Services, Tata Consultancy Services, Truven Health, United Health Group, WIPRO LTD, WNS (Holdings), WNS Global Services, and Xerox Corporation.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising demand for cost-effective operations and inventory management in the healthcare industry
5.1.1.2. Increasing need for advanced supply chain management practices
5.1.1.3. Potential demand attributed to structured process and documentation
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Hidden cost of outsourcing and concern over losing visibility
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Emerging adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based services
5.1.3.2. Rising integration of outsourcing with supply chain management in healthcare sector
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled personnel and growing competition among hospital management companies
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market, by Payer Service
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Inventory Management
6.3. Manufacturing Management
6.4. Order Management
6.5. Sustainability Services
6.6. Transport Management
7. Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market, by End-user
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Academic and Government Research Institutes
7.3. Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
8. Americas Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain BPO Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Cognizant Technology Solutions
12.2. Conduent, Inc.
12.3. Eli Global
12.4. Firstsource Solutions
12.5. GEBBS Healthcare Solutions
12.6. Genpact
12.7. IBM
12.8. Infosys
12.9. Invensis Technologies
12.10. IQVIA
12.11. Lonza
12.12. MiraMed Global Services, Inc.
12.13. Omega Healthcare
12.14. Parexel
12.15. Quintiles IMS Holdings
12.16. R1 RCM
12.17. Sutherland
12.18. Sutherland Global Services
12.19. Tata Consultancy Services
12.20. Truven Health
12.21. United Health Group
12.22. WIPRO LTD
12.23. WNS (Holdings)
12.24. WNS Global Services
12.25. Xerox Corporation
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lh2efh
