DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is a procedure in which multipotent hematopoietic stem cells sourced from peripheral blood cells, bone marrow, or umbilical cord blood are transplanted into the patient. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is commonly used in the treatment of lymphoma (Hodgkin, Non-Hodgkin), leukemia, multiple myeloma, thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and osteoporosis. It includes two transplantation sources; 1) autologous, that uses stem cells from the patient's own body, 2) and allogeneic that sources stem cells from a donor's body. According to World Health Organization (WHO), over 50,000 hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures are carried out globally, every year and this number is expected to increase over the years.
Market Dynamics
The global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of leukemia and lymphoma. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., around 45,360 people were diagnosed with leukemia in 2013, leading to 23,549 fatalities (13,625 men and 9,924 women). According to the same source the condition is more prevalent among men than women. Leukemia accounts for around 3% of all new cancer cases.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market, market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period 2020-2027, considering 2019 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players
- It profiles key players in the global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies
- Key players covered as a part of this study are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Regen Biopharma Inc., Lonza Group, Kiadis Pharma, Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Escape Therapeutics, Inc., Bluebird Bio, Talaris Therapeutics, Inc., Marker Therapeutics Inc., and Stempeutics Research Pvt Ltd.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision with respect to future product launches, government initiatives, technological upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, product manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers in the hematopoietic stem cell transplantation market, research and consulting firms, new entrants, and financial analysts.
