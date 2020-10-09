DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Embolic Protection Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is growing mainly due to the rising cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases across the globe. Globally, such diseases are primarily caused by several factors, including obesity, lack of physical activities, and hypertension. Epidemiological studies have reported that cardiac and neuro diseases are recognized as the leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Several factors influence the growth of the global embolic protection devices market. The rising demand for cerebral embolic protection devices is expected to drive the growth of the market. Growing demand for cerebral protection while performing neurovascular surgeries such as carotid artery stenting is another driving factor for the global embolic protection devices market.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the embolic protection devices market during the forecast period:
- Emergence of Advanced Embolic Protection Devices
- New Product Approvals
- Demand for Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices
The study considers the present scenario of the embolic protection devices market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Global Embolic Protection Devices Market Segmentation
The global embolic protection devices market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, indication, end-user, and geography. The filter devices segment accounts for the maximum market share. This is due to effective clinical results for percutaneous and transcatheter surgical techniques to treat cardiac and neuro disorders. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to greater safety and procedural outcomes. The high success rate and the growing patient pool for several cardiac and neuro diseases is likely to influence segment growth. The filter devices have a larger profile than the occlusion devices segment. Availability of latest-generation devices Such as ANGIOGUARD RX Guidewire System, by Cardinal Health & FilterWire EZ by Boston Scientific, is driving the growth of the filter devices segment.
The cardiac & peripheral segment is expected to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. Filter or occlusion embolic protection devices have proven clinical benefits and can be used when technically feasible for cardiac & peripheral applications. As a result, there is a huge demand for EPDs for treating CVDs across the globe. While APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, North America is likely to retain dominance in the market.
Despite potential growth opportunities of EPDs to treat saphenous vein graft (SVG), the recent eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing unprecedented challenges to perform PCI procedures. The spread of the virus has disrupted daily lives with educational and commercial institutions shutting down across cities or countries and travel and large gatherings prohibited.
Healthcare professionals in hospitals use advanced embolic protection stents for cardiac & peripheral and neuro procedures. The market is growing at a healthy rate primarily due to the higher adoption of latest generation EPDs, as a majority of patients prefer to visit hospitals. The aging population and the increasing pool of patient populations with CVDs and neuro disease are the major factors driving the market growth of the hospital segment.
Prominent Vendors
- Boston Scientific
- Abbott
- Medtronic
Other Prominent Vendors
- Cardinal Health
- Cardiovascular Systems
- Contego Medical
- InspireMD
- NIPRO
- Silk Road Medical
- Terumo
- Venus Medtech
Investigational Companies
- Cardiotimus
- Filterlex
- Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions
- Protembis
- Transverse Medical
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the market size of the global embolic protection devices market analysis?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the embolic protection devices market forecast?
3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the market?
4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusion
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Markey Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Indication
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by End-user
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Embolic Protection Devices (EPDS): An Overview
7.1.1 Background
7.1.2 Use of EPDs
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Emergence Of Advanced EPDs
8.2 Promising Investigational Devices
8.3 New Product Approval
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Patient Pool
9.2 Growing Demand For Cerebral Embolic Protection Devices
9.3 Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Vascular Surgeries
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Stringent Regulations & Product Recalls
10.2 Risk & Complications Associated With Embolic Protection Devices
10.2.1 Complications Associated With Cardiovascular & Peripheral Procedures
10.2.2 Complications Associated With Neurovascular Procedures
10.3 Lower Than Expected Acceptance & Clinical Implementation
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Geographic Analysis
11.2.2 Product Analysis
11.2.3 Application Analysis
11.2.4 Indication Analysis
11.2.5 End User Analysis
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Filter Devices
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Occlusion Devices
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Cardiovascular & Peripheral Applications
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Geographic Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.4 Neurovascular Application
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Geographic Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14 Indication
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 SVG
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Carotid Artery Disease
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5 Others
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15 End-User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Hospitals
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Specialty Cardiac Centers
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5 ASCS
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6 Freestanding Cath Labs
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Application Segmentation
17.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.4 Key Countries
17.4.1 US: Market Size & Forecast
17.4.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
18 Europe
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Application Segmentation
18.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.4 Key Countries
18.4.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
18.4.2 France: Market Size & Forecast
18.4.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast
18.4.4 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
18.4.5 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
19 APAC
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Application Segmentation
19.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.4 Key Countries
19.4.1 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
19.4.2 China: Market Size & Forecast
19.4.3 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
19.4.4 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast
19.4.5 India: Market Size & Forecast
20 Latin America
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Application Segmentation
20.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.4 Key Countries
20.4.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
20.4.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
20.4.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast
21 Middle East & Africa
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Application Segmentation
21.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.4 Key Countries
21.4.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast
21.4.2 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast
21.4.3 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis
22.2.1 Boston Scientific
22.2.2 Abbott
22.2.3 Medtronic
23 Key Company Profiles
23.1 Boston Scientific
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.1.3 Key Strategies
23.1.4 Key Strengths
23.1.5 Key Opportunities
23.2 Abbott
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Product Offerings
23.2.3 Key Strategies
23.2.4 Key Strengths
23.2.5 Key Opportunities
23.3 Medtronic
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Product Offerings
23.3.3 Key Strategies
23.3.4 Key Strengths
23.3.5 Key Opportunities
24 Other Prominent Vendors
24.1 Cardinal Health
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 Product Offerings
24.1.3 Key Strategies
24.1.4 Key Strengths
24.1.5 Key Opportunities
24.2 Cardiovascular Systems
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2.2 Product Offerings
24.2.3 Key Strategies
24.2.4 Key Strengths
24.2.5 Key Opportunities
24.3 Contego Medical
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Product Offerings
24.3.3 Key Strategies
24.3.4 Key Strengths
24.3.5 Key Opportunities
24.4 InspireMD
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Product Offerings
24.4.3 Key Strategies
24.4.4 Key Strengths
24.4.5 Key Opportunities
24.5 NIPRO
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Product Offerings
24.5.3 Key Strategies
24.5.4 Key Strengths
24.5.5 Key Opportunities
24.6 Silk Road Medical
24.6.1 Business Overview
24.6.2 Product Offerings
24.6.3 Key Strategies
24.6.4 Key Strengths
24.6.5 Key Opportunities
24.7 Terumo
24.7.1 Business Overview
24.7.2 Product Offerings
24.7.3 Key Strategies
24.7.4 Key Strengths
24.7.5 Key Opportunities
24.8 Venus Medtech
24.8.1 Business Overview
24.8.2 Product Offerings
24.8.3 Key Strategies
24.8.4 Key Strengths
24.8.5 Key Opportunities
25 Investigational Companies
25.1 Cardioptimus
25.1.1 Business Overview
25.1.2 Investigational Products
25.2 filterlex
25.2.1 Business Overview
25.2.2 Investigational Products
25.3 Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions
25.3.1 Business Overview
25.3.2 Investigational Products
25.4 Protembis
25.4.1 Business Overview
25.4.2 Investigational Products
25.5 Transverse Medical
25.5.1 Business Overview
25.5.2 Investigational Products
26 Report Summary
26.1 Key Takeaways
26.2 Strategic Recommendations
27 Quantitative Summary
27.1 Product
27.2 Application
27.3 Indication
27.4 End-User
27.5 Geography
27.6 North America: Application Segmentation
27.7 Europe: Application Segmentation
27.8 Apac: Application Segmentation
27.9 Latin America: Application Segmentation
27.1 Middle East & Africa: Application Segmentation
27.11 Cardiovascular & Peripheral: Geography Segmentation
27.12 Neurovascular: Geography Segmentation
28 Appendix
28.1 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yd099s
