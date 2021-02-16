DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing Markets for Epilepsy, Autism, Alzheimer's and Other Neurologic Conditions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Genetic involvement in the pathogenesis of neurological disease is significant. Central nervous system disorders account for approximately 60 percent of the 6,400 phenotypic entries in cataloged inherited human diseases. Neurological diseases, especially brain diseases, are the last frontier in medical discovery. Advances in testing such as next-generation sequencing have been instrumental in identifying genetic causes for neurological conditions.
The area of inherited condition testing for neurological conditions has become a major area of activity in the last decade or so, coinciding with the acceleration of sequencing and other technologies. Increasing awareness of neurological disorders, the aging population, and continued advancements in medical genetics will likely drive the neurological genetic testing market.
This report Genetic Testing Markets for Epilepsy, Autism, Alzheimer's and Other Neurologic Conditions focuses on the neurological segments of the inherited/ genetic disease testing market, including autism, Alzheimer's disease and other neurological diseases. Next-generation sequencing has provided new abilities in recent years to affordably produce much larger volumes of sequence. It offers the choice of single genes, panels, exomes and other methods.
As part of its coverage, this report provides:
- Overview of Market
- Selected Companies and Products in the Neurological Genetic Testing Market
- Genetic Neurological Testing 2020-2025 (in $ millions)
- Genetic Testing by Disease Type (Autism, Alzheimer's and other Neurological Diseases) 2020-2025 (in $ millions)
- COVID-19 Impact
- Companies in the Market
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- OVERVIEW
- SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
- MARKET OVERVIEW AND POTENTIAL
- COVID-19 IMPACT
CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION
- OVERVIEW
- Autism
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Other Neurological Diseases
- Types of Testing
- Limitations in Exome Sequencing
- Costs of Exome Sequencing
- Areas of Difficulty for NGS to Penetrate Market
- Role of FISH/ISH
- De Novo Mutations Not Excluded
CHAPTER 3: PRODUCTS AND MARKET POTENTIAL
- GENETIC TESTING FOR AUTISM
- GENETIC TESTING FOR ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE
- GENETIC TESTING FOR OTHER SELECT NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES
- MARKET REVENUE AND FORECAST
CHAPTER 4: MARKET PARTICIPANTS
Companies Mentioned
- Ambry Genetics
- Arup Laboratories
- Asuragen
- Athena Diagnostics
- Blueprint Genetics
- Centogene AG
- Cytox Group Limited
- Fulgent Genetics
- Genedx
- Illumina
- Invitae
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Lineagen
- PerkinElmer
- Quest
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/htkguc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-neurologic-condition-genetic-testing-to-2025---featuring-ambry-genetics-arup-laboratories--asuragen-among-others-301229172.html
SOURCE Research and Markets