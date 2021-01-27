DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report will provide details about the orthodontics and orthopedics used in the treatment of dental disease and facial dental surgery, as well as how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This report will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of orthodontics and orthopedics with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment between companies. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analyses, prevalence or incidence of dental diseases, and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report includes market projections for 2025 and market shares for key players.
The report segments the market for orthodontics and orthopedics based on devices and geography.
Based on devices, the market is segmented into fixed and removable devices. Fixed devices are further segmented into braces (metal wired braces, ceramic wired braces, lingual braces), other metal braces, maintainers, and other fixed appliances (for tongue thrusting or thumb sucking). The market size includes devices and major brands on sale and serviceable in the market. Based on removable devices, the market is segmented into aligners, headgear, lip and cheek bumpers, palatal expanders, retainers, and splints.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.
Report Includes:
- 27 data tables and 15 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for orthodontic and orthopedic devices within the industry
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, South Africa, and GCC countries
- Description of gneuromuscular (GNM) orthopedic/orthodontics, advantages and disadvantages of dental surgery, and trends of the orthodontic and orthopedic market
- Coverage of incidence and epidemiology of dental diseases, currently marketed branded drugs, along with a regulatory and pricing analysis of the orthodontic and orthopedic devices
- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on the global orthodontic and orthopedic market vs. the overall global economy
- Assessment of market opportunities for orthodontic and orthopedic medical devices, their market potential, challenges, and other macroeconomic factors affecting the overall marketplace
- Market share analysis of the leading industry participants and coverage of major developments such as key M&A deals, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading market players, including 3M Co., American Orthodontics, Envista Holdings Corp., Institut Straumann AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Orthodontics and Orthopedics
- New Era of Orthodontics and Orthopedics
- Dental Diseases and Surgery
- Dental Market and Overview
- Trends in the Market for Orthodontic and Orthopedic Devices
- Customized and Individualize Smile Design System
- Demand for Copper-Titanium and Nickel Wires
- Usage of New Scanners and Miniscrews
- Demand for Self-Ligating and Invisible Braces
- Increasingly Fast Orthodontic Treatment
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology
- Rise in Geriatric Population and Related Orthodontic Surgery
- Rise in Demand of Dental Care
- Increasing Health Expenditures and Disposable Income
- Market Restraints
- Common Side Effects of Braces
- Risks and Complications of Orthodontic Treatment
- Lack of Awareness and Penetration in Developing Countries
- Market Opportunities
- Rise in Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
- Gaining Popularity for Dental Tourism
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Device
- Introduction
- Fixed Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Braces
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Maintainers
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Other Fixed Appliances
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Removable Devices
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Aligners
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Headgear
- Types of Headgear
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Lip and Cheek Bumpers
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Palatal Expander
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Retainers and Removable Space Maintainers (RSM)
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Splints
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Size and Forecast
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Regulatory Environment
- Regulations in the U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World
- Reimbursement Scenario
- Conclusion
Chapter 8 Impact of COVID-19
- Global Analysis of COVID-19
- Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Care
- Changes in Dental Care
- Conclusion
Chapter 9 Medical Tourism and Costs
- Prices of Devices by Region/Country
- United States
- Europe
- Medical Tourism
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Global Analysis of Company Market Shares
- Key Developments
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Align Technology Inc.
- American Orthodontics
- DB Orthodontics
- Dentsply Sirona
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- GC Corp.
- Henry Schein Orthodontics
- Institut Straumann Ag
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/usgpn7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-orthodontic-and-orthopedics-to-2025---rise-in-demand-for-cosmetic-dentistry-presents-opportunities-301216190.html
SOURCE Research and Markets