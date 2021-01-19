DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Population Health Management Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Population Health Management Market is expected to reach $49.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2026. Population health management is the technique of combining data from different patients across multiple health information technology resources. In this technique, the collected data is analyzed and converted into a single patient record. This helps the healthcare providers to improve clinical as well as financial outcomes for patients.
Factors such as digitalization of healthcare systems, increasing focus on personalized medicine, and rising geriatric population are driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled analysts is restraining the growth of the market.
Based on the mode of delivery, the on-premise segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its advantages like the ability to customize the solutions and reduce the risk of data breaches.
The key vendors mentioned are IBM Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth Inc, RedBrick Health Corporation, Enli Health Intelligence Corporation, AssureCare LLC, McKesson Corporation, Nextgen Healthcare Inc, Conifer Health Solutions LLC, Welltok Inc, Medecision Inc, SPH Analytics, Healthagen LLC, eClinicalWorks LLC, and Optum Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2018
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Population Health Management Market, by Mode of Delivery
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Web-Based
5.3 Cloud-Based
5.4 On-Premise
5.5 App-Based
6 Global Population Health Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.4 Hardware
7 Global Population Health Management Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Patient Outreach
7.3 Patient Registries
7.4 Remote Patient Monitoring
7.5 Patient Portals
7.6 Electronic Health Records
7.7 Effectively Coordinate Care
7.8 Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record
7.9 Automating Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH)
7.10 Advanced Population Analytics
8 Global Population Health Management Market, by End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Healthcare Payers
8.3 Healthcare Providers
8.4 Government Bodies
8.5 Employer Groups
9 Global Population Health Management Market, by Solution
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Care Coordination
9.3 Data Integration & Management
9.4 Patient Engagement
9.5 Analytics
10 Global Population Health Management Market, by Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Strategic Benchmarking
12 Vendors Landscape
12.1 IBM Corporation
12.2 Cerner Corporation
12.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
12.4 Health Catalyst Inc
12.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.6 Athenahealth Inc
12.7 RedBrick Health Corporation
12.8 Enli Health Intelligence Corporation
12.9 AssureCare LLC
12.10 McKesson Corporation
12.11 Nextgen Healthcare Inc
12.12 Conifer Health Solutions LLC
12.13 Welltok Inc
12.14 Medecision Inc
12.15 SPH Analytics
12.16 Healthagen LLC
12.17 eClinicalWorks LLC
12.18 Optum Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txhbkb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716