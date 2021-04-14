DUBLIN, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Research Antibodies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the market side of research antibodies rather than the technical side. Different market segments for this specific market are covered. For example, application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC); antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies; antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies, including oligoclonal antibodies; customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/ biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs; geography-based market segments include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Research and market trends are also extrapolated by analyzing the funding, patent publications and sales trends of major players in the field.
By geography, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America, and the Middle East and Africa) regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.
Report Includes:
- 64 data tables and 25 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for research antibodies
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Discussion on the factors affecting the companies' market shares, the current strategies of antibody companies, the effect of research funding, and the third-party quality evaluation systems of research antibodies
- Description of antibody technologies, emerging antibody generation technologies and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
- Market share analysis of research antibodies based on product, clonality, application, end-user and region and evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast
- Discussion on technological trends in antibody production and application, and information on antibody-based drug discovery and development process
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 on entire pharma industry and discussion on how COVID-19 is related to pharmaceutical industry's growth slow-down and results in delayed approvals for non-COVID-19-related pharmaceutical/biotech products
- Coverage of FDA and international regulations, details of recent regulatory reforms and list of antibody therapeutics granted in 2018 and insights into government initiatives and funding in emerging markets
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, United States Biological, Beckman Coulter Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc. and Cell Signaling Technology
The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as the demand for antibodies research, the expanding pandemic of COVID-19, other infectious diseases, and an increase in R&D activities by key companies to emerge with new antibodies to counter the rise in different infectious diseases globally. Moreover, the advancement of biological discoveries will result inthe need for more molecular targets to be detected by their antibodies. For example, even for the same protein molecule, antibodies for each of its many forms of post-translational modifications are needed. This is likely to propel the growth of the research antibodies market during the forecast period.
Primary antibodies are used alone or in combination with a secondary antibody. For instance, primary antibodies conjugated to fluorochromes are used in flow cytometry, whereas in microscopy, a primary-secondary antibody combination is used to increase the signal.
According to Antibiotic.com, one supplier of antibodies states that primary antibodies can be used against any antigen including proteins, peptides, carbohydrates, and other small molecules. Primary antibodies can also be raised to recognize post-translational modifications such as phosphorylation, acetylation, methylation, and glycosylation.
A rise in basic or clinical research to detect specific cell or tissue components (antigens), a shorter assay time, an increase in the versatility, antigen signal detection, and amplification are the factors likely to fuel the growth of the segment in the next few years.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- History and Current State
- Background of the Antibody and Its Production
- Current Status and Issues
- Overview of Antibody Technology
- Traditional Antibody Generation Technologies
- Emerging Antibody Generation Technologies
- Antibody Validation Methods
- Trends in the Market for Research Antibodies
- Purchasing Factors Analysis
- Third-Party Quality Evaluation Systems
- Research Grants
- Journal Citations Analysis
- Technological Trends in Antibody Production and Application
- Deals within Last Decade Related to the Research Antibody Industry
- WuXi App Tec Acquires Abgent
- Abcam Acquires Epitomics
- Agilent Acquires Dako
- Affymetrix Acquires eBioscience
- Bio-Rad Acquires AbD Serotec
- Active Motif Acquires SwitchGear Genomics Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Pierce Antibodies Merges with Life Technologies Corp.
- Fluidigm Acquires DVS Sciences
- Bio-Techne (R&D Systems) Acquires Novus Biologicals
- Bio-Techne (R&D Systems) Acquires ProteinSimple
- BioLegend Acquires Covance Antibody Services
- German Merck Acquires Sigma
- Abcam Acquires Firefly Bioworks
- OriGene Technologies Acquires Acris Antibodies GmbH
- Abcam Acquires AxioMx
- Valiant Co. Ltd. Acquires MP Biomedicals
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Affymetrix
- Aviva Systems Biology Acquires GenWay Biotech
- M&A Deals in 2018-2021
- LSBio Acquires Absolute Antibody and Kerafast
- Eurobio Scientific Acquires Dendritics
- ImmunoPrecise Acquires Modiquest Research BV
- LSBio Acquisitions in 2020 and 2019
- Thermo Fisher Acquires Mesa Biotech
- Sanofi to Acquire Kymab
Chapter 4 Research Applications of Antibodies
- Introduction
- ELISA/ELISPOT
- Direct ELISA
- Indirect ELISA
- Competitive ELISA
- Sandwich ELISA
- ELISPOT Assays
- FluoroSpot Assays
- Emerging Technologies or Platforms in ELISA
- Western Blot
- 1-D Gel Electrophoresis
- 2-D Gel Electrophoresis
- Emerging Technologies/Platforms in Western Blot
- Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
- Flow Cytometry (Including Cell Sorting)
- Emerging Technologies or Platforms in Flow Cytometry
- Immunocytochemistry/Immunofluorescent Staining
- Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)
- Other Applications of Antibodies
- Antibody Arrays
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- New Discoveries in Biological Sciences
- Rapid Technological Developments in the IVD Industry
- New Antibody Technologies and Antibody Types
- Antibody-Based Drug Discovery and Development
- Developed and Increasing Research Areas
- Increased Government Funding in Emerging Markets
- Need for Further Human Genomic and Proteomic Research
- Need for Quality Antibodies in the Current Research Community
- Need for Antibody Custom Services
- New Application-Focused Technology Platforms
- Market Restraints
- Limited Research Funding
- Low Validation Technologies
- Decline in Suppliers
- Decrease in Market Acceptance or Brand Trust
- Market Opportunities
- Market Expansion into Emerging Countries
- Development of Novel Research Antibodies
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product
- Global Market for Research Antibodies by Product
- Primary Antibodies
- Secondary Antibodies
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Clonality
- Global Market for Research Antibodies by Clonality
- Polyclonal Antibodies
- Monoclonal Antibodies
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Major Reactivities
- Global Market for Research Antibodies by Major Reactivities
- Human (Anti-Human)
- Mouse (Anti-Mouse)
- Rat (Anti-Rat)
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for Research Antibodies by Application
- Western Blotting (WB)
- Flow Cytometry
- Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
- Immunocytochemistry/Immunofluorescent Staining (ICC/IFS)
- ELISA
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Host Species
- Global Market for Research Antibodies by Host Species
- Rabbit Host Species
- Goat Host Species
- Mouse-Host Species
- Sheep Host Species
- Donkey Host Species
- Other Host Species
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Market for Research Antibodies by End User
- Universities/Academic Institutions
- Pharma/Biotech Companies
- Other End Users
Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Research Antibodies by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 13 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry
- Short-term Impacts
- Change in Demand
- Shift of Communication and Promotions to Remote Interactions
- Research and Development Changes
- Long-term Impact
- Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-related Pharmaceutical/Biotech Products
- Self-sufficiency in Pharma/Biotech Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Slow-Down
- Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-related Products
Chapter 14 Approved Monoclonal Antibodies, 1986-2019
Chapter 15 Value Chain Analysis
- Introduction
- China Is Becoming a Center of Microbial Threats
Chapter 16 Regulatory Scenario
- FDA and International Regulation
- Recent Regulatory Reforms
Chapter 17 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Market Ranking Analysis
- Antibody Therapeutics Granted in 2018
Chapter 18 Company Profiles
- Abcam
- Absolute Antibody Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bd Biosciences
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Bio-Rad (Abd Serotec)
- Bio-Techne
- Cell Signaling Technology
- Jackson Immunoresearch Laboratories Inc.
- Milliporesigma
- Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.
- Sino Biological
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- United States Biological
Chapter 19 Appendix: Acronyms
