DUBLIN, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emergence of next-generation centrifuge systems, increasing use of laboratory centrifuges in other fields and high growth in emerging economies.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Emergence of Next-Generation Centrifuge Systems
3.1.2 Increasing Use of Laboratory Centrifuges in Other Fields
3.1.3 High Growth in Emerging Economies
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By Rotor Design
4.1 Vertical Rotors
4.2 Swinging-Bucket Rotors
4.3 Zonal Rotors
4.4 Drum Rotors
4.5 Fixed-Angle Rotors
4.6 Batch Rotors
4.7 Continuous Flow Rotors
5 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By Intended Use
5.1 Preparative Ultracentrifuges
5.2 Clinical Centrifuges
5.3 General Purpose Centrifuges
5.4 Preclinical Centrifuges
6 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By Product Type
6.1 Accessories
6.1.1 Tubes
6.1.2 Centrifuge Buckets
6.1.3 Rotors
6.1.4 Plates
6.1.5 Centrifuge Bottles
6.1.6 Other Accessories
6.2 Equipment
6.2.1 Microcentrifuges
6.2.2 Multipurpose Centrifuges
6.2.3 Minicentrifuges
6.2.4 Ultracentrifuges
6.2.4.1 Analytical Ultracentrifuges
6.2.4.2 Preparative Ultracentrifuges
7 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By Model Type
7.1 Floor-Standing Centrifuges
7.2 Benchtop Centrifuges
8 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By Application
8.1 Proteomics
8.2 Blood Component Separation
8.3 Diagnostics
8.4 Genomics
8.5 Cellomics
8.6 Microbiology
8.7 Other Applications
8.7.1 Nanotechnology Research
8.7.2 Biochemical Analysis
9 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By End User
9.1 Academic & Research Institutes
9.2 Blood Banks
9.3 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
9.4 Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers
10 Laboratory Centrifuge Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 U.K
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 France
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.2 Sigma Laborzentrifugen
12.3 Sartorius AG
12.4 Qiagen N.V.
12.5 Nuaire
12.6 Kubota Corporation
12.7 Koki Holdings Co.,Ltd
12.8 Hermle Labortechnik GmbH
12.9 Eppendorf AG
12.10 Danaher Corporation
12.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.12 Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co.Kg
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1qrgi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716