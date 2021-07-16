DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Long-Read Sequencing Market: Focus on Products and Services, Technology, Application, End User, Country Data (17 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This premium market intelligence report highlights that the global long-read sequencing market is projected to reach $3,305.5 million by 2030. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 21.15% during the forecast period 2021-2030.
Long-read sequencing is one of the comprehensive methods for analyzing entire genomic analysis. Genomic information has been instrumental in identifying inherited disorders, characterizing the mutations that drive cancer progression, and tracking disease outbreaks. Further, long-read sequencing is the technique for sequencing all the genome and protein-coding genes in the genome.
This technique includes the selection of the subset of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of the genome that encodes proteins or exons, which is followed by sequencing of the exome DNA using high throughput DNA sequencing methods. Long-read sequencing is also known as third-generation sequencing.
Long-read sequencing is a DNA sequencing technique currently being researched to determine the nucleotide sequence of long sequences of DNA between 10,000 and 100,000 base pairs at a time. This technology removes the need to cut up of genome and then amplify DNA which is normally required in other DNA sequencing techniques.
Market Segmentation
- Products (Systems, Kits and Assays, Software) and Services
- Technology (Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Synthetic Long-Read Sequencing, and Others)
- Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Rare Diseases, Genetic Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, and Translational Research)
- End User (Academic and Research Institutions, Pharma and Biotech Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, and Other End Users)
Regional Segmentation
- North America: U.S., Canada
- Europe: Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherland, Russia and Rest-of-the-Europe
- Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest-of-APAC
- Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest-of-Latin America
- Rest-of-the-World (RoW)
Market Growth Drivers
- Decreasing Cost of Sequencing
- Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence
- Increasing Number of Population Genomics Initiatives
Market Challenges
- Lack of High Complexity Genomic Testing Centers in High Potential Markets
- Challenges Pertaining to Genomic Data Centers
- Scarcity of Knowledge Dissemination Pertaining to Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities
Market Opportunities
- Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic Data Analysis Software in Emerging Nations
- Novel Diagnostic Applications
Key Companies Profiled
Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd, Bionano Genomics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Longas Technologies Pty Ltd, Novogene Co., Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Quantapore, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How is long-read sequencing revolutionizing the field of next generation sequencing?
- What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global long-read sequencing market?
- What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global long-read sequencing market?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the global long-read sequencing market landscape?
- What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?
- What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to long-read sequencing?
- What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region for the development of long-read sequencing?
- How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2030, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment? The segments are as follows:
- Products (systems, kits, and assays, software) and services
- Technology (single-molecule real-time (SRMT) sequencing, nanopore sequencing, synthetic long-read sequencing, and others)
- Application (oncology, infectious diseases, rare diseases, genetic disorders, metabolic disorders, and translational research)
- End user (academic and research institutions, pharma and biotech companies, clinical laboratories, hospitals and clinics, and other end users)
- Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World)
- What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?
- Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global long-read sequencing market?
- Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?
- What are the current unmet needs that are being faced in the global long-read sequencing market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Market Scope
3 Research Methodology
4 Market Overview
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential
4.3 COVID-19 Impact on Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Overview
5.2 Impact Analysis
5.3 Market Drivers
5.3.1 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing
5.3.2 Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence
5.3.3 Increasing Number of Population Genomics Initiatives
5.4 Market Restraints
5.4.1 Lack of High Complexity Genomic Testing Centers in High Potential Markets
5.4.2 Challenges Pertaining to Genomic Data Storage
5.4.3 Scarcity of Knowledge Dissemination Pertaining to Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities
5.5 Market Opportunities
5.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of Genomic Data Analysis Software in Emerging Nations
5.5.2 Novel Diagnostic Applications
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Overview
6.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.
6.2.1 FDA Regulation
6.2.2 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Regulation
6.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe
6.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific
6.4.1 China
6.4.2 Japan
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Acquisitions
7.2 Synergistic Activities
7.3 Product Launches and Upgradations
7.4 Market Share Analysis (by Company), 2019 and 2020
7.5 Growth Share Analysis
7.5.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Technology)
7.5.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Application)
8 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by Products and Services), $Million, 2020-2030
8.1 Overview
8.2 Products
8.2.1 Systems
8.2.2 Kits and Assays
8.2.3 Software
8.3 Services
9 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by Technology), $Million, 2020-2030
9.1 Overview
9.2 Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing
9.3 Nanopore Sequencing
9.4 Synthetic Long-Read Sequencing
9.5 Other Sequencing Technologies
10 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by Application), $Million, 2020-2030
10.1 Overview
10.2 Oncology
10.3 Infectious Diseases
10.4 Rare Diseases
10.5 Genetic Disorders
10.6 Metabolic Disorders
10.7 Translational Research
11 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by End User), $Million, 2020-2030
11.1 Overview
11.2 Academic and Research Institutions
11.3 Pharma and Biotech Companies
11.4 Clinical Laboratories
11.5 Hospitals and Clinics
11.6 Other End Users
12 Global Long-Read Sequencing Market (by Region), $Million, 2020-2030
12.1 Overview
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 U.K.
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Netherlands
12.3.7 Russia
12.3.8 Rest-of-Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 Japan
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 South Korea
12.4.5 Australia
12.4.6 Singapore
12.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.5.3 Rest-of-Latin-America
12.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Overview
13.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Role of Agilent Technologies, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.2.3 Financials
13.2.4 Key Insights About Financial of the Company
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3 Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Role of Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.3.3 SWOT Analysis
13.4 Bionano Genomics, Inc.
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Role of Bionano Genomics, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.4.3 Financials
13.4.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Role of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.5.3 Financials
13.5.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6 Illumina, Inc.
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Role of Illumina, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.6.3 Financials
13.6.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7 Longas Technologies Pty Ltd
13.7.1 Company Overview
13.7.2 Role of Longas Technologies Pty Ltd in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.7.3 SWOT Analysis
13.8 Novogene Co., Ltd.
13.8.1 Company Overview
13.8.2 Role of Novogene Co., Ltd. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.8.3 SWOT Analysis
13.9 Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc.
13.9.1 Company Overview
13.9.2 Role of Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.9.3 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
13.10.1 Company Overview
13.10.2 Role of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.10.3 Financials
13.10.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.11 PerkinElmer, Inc.
13.11.1 Company Overview
13.11.2 Role of PerkinElmer Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.11.3 Financials
13.11.4 SWOT Analysis
13.12 QIAGEN N.V.
13.12.1 Company Overview
13.12.2 Role of QIAGEN N.V. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.12.3 Financials
13.12.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
13.12.5 SWOT Analysis
13.13 Quantapore, Inc.
13.13.1 Company Overview
13.13.2 Role of the Quantapore, Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.13.3 SWOT Analysis
13.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
13.14.1 Company Overview
13.14.2 Role of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
13.14.3 Financials
13.14.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
13.14.5 SWOT Analysis
13.15 Snapshot
13.15.1 Stratos Genomics
13.15.1.1 Company Overview
13.15.1.2 Role of Stratos Genomics in the Global Long-Read Sequencing Market
