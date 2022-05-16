NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Berks, northwestern Lehigh and southwestern Carbon Counties through 215 PM EDT... At 112 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pine Grove to near Wernersville. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Reading, Wyomissing, Kutztown, Jim Thorpe, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Nesquehoning, Womelsdorf, Weatherly, Wernersville, Topton, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, Lyons and Strausstown. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 56 and 63. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 14 and 55. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH