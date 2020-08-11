DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Ventilators Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and future market potential of medical ventilators. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and opportunity and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2024 and market rank for key market players. The report details the market share of medical ventilators based on types of ventilation, types of products, and end-users.
This report segments the global market by these geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world. The North America region includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; the European region includes Germany, the U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2018 as the base year, 2019, and forecast through year-end 2024.
The Report Includes:
- 46 data tables and 16 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for medical ventilators within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Regional analysis, market potential and future outlook of the global medical ventilators market, with emphasis on medical device regulations in the U.S. and Europe
- Evaluation of major market drivers, market size and growth forecast, pipeline analysis of new devices, regulatory and reimbursement scenario of ventilators, and R&D activities in the global medical ventilators market
- Present status and impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on MedTech, the surge in demand for medical ventilators and efforts to overcome the shortage of ventilators
- Market share analysis of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of medical devices and their detailed competitive landscape
- Profile description of leading market participants, including General Electric Co., Hamilton Medical AG, Medtronic plc, ResMed Inc., Smiths Medical Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.
A medical ventilator is a medical device that provides ventilation by transferring breathable air along with oxygen into and out of the lungs, thus providing respiration to a patient who is unable to breathe. Ventilators mainly are used in hospitals. Medical ventilators supply oxygen to the lungs and remove carbon dioxide from the body.
A ventilator often is used for short periods, such as during surgery when a patient is under general anesthesia or during the treatment when a patient has serious lung disease or other condition that affects normal breathing. Some people may have a condition that requires long-term or even permanent use of a ventilator.
The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases due to urbanization and growing pollution levels, high prevalence of tobacco smoking, changing lifestyles (such as lack of exercise), a rapidly expanding geriatric population are pushing the growth of the global ventilators market. Also, pandemics like 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are driving the global demand for ventilators.
COVID-19 or coronavirus disease is an infectious disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus experience mild to moderate respiratory illness. An aging population, especially people with a history of medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to become infected and develop serious illnesses. In some patients, the virus can damage the lungs and cause acute respiratory distress, which requires patients to be placed on a ventilator
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Medical Ventilators: Background and Technology
- Introduction
- Ventilation Modes
- Typical Ventilator Settings
- Evolution of Medical Ventilators
- Negative-Pressure Ventilators
- Positive-Pressure Non-Invasive Ventilation
- Positive-Pressure Invasive Ventilators
Chapter 4 Medical Device Regulations
- Medical Device Definition and Classification
- Regulations
- U.S.
- Europe
Chapter 5 Medical Ventilators: Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Global Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Current Status and Impact on Medtech
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials, and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
- Medical Ventilation
- Invasive Ventilation
- Non-Invasive Ventilation
- Efforts to Overcome the Shortage of Ventilators
- Guidance from Governments
- Converting Non-Invasive Ventilation Devices for Invasive Use
- Ventilating Multiple Patients on a Single Ventilator
- Non-OEMs Helping Manufacture Medical Ventilators
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Ventilation Type
- Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Ventilation Type
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Non-Invasive Ventilation
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Invasive Ventilation
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Product Type
- Adult/Pediatric Ventilators
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Neonatal Ventilators
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by End User
- Hospitals
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Home Healthcare Settings
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Medical Ventilators, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Medical Ventilators
- Pricing
- Main Types of Ventilators
- Global Company Share Analysis
- Medtronic
- Getinge AB
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Getinge Ab
- Hamilton Medical Ag
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic Plc
- Resmed Inc.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Smiths Medical
Chapter 13 Appendix: List of Acronyms
