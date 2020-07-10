DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Musculoskeletal Partnering 2014-2020: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the full collection of Musculoskeletal disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.
- Trends in Musculoskeletal dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Musculoskeletal deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of Musculoskeletal deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 450 Musculoskeletal deal records
- The leading Musculoskeletal deals by value since 2014
- Most active Musculoskeletal dealmakers since 2014
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Musculoskeletal disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Musculoskeletal deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Musculoskeletal deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Musculoskeletal dealmaking trends.
- Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
- Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Musculoskeletal dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
- Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
- Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Musculoskeletal deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The - Chapter includes the top 25 most active Musculoskeletal dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
- Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Musculoskeletal deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
- Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Musculoskeletal partnering deals by specific Musculoskeletal target announced since 2014. The - Chapter is organized by specific Musculoskeletal therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Musculoskeletal partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Musculoskeletal partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Musculoskeletal technologies and products.
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Companies Mentioned
- 3SBio
- A2A Pharmaceuticals
- Abbvie
- AbCellera
- Abiogen Pharma
- Ablynx
- Actigraph
- Activbody
- Adaptive Health
- Adcock Ingram
- Advanced BioMatrix
- AEONSurgical
- AGC Asahi Glass
- Akashi Therapeutics
- AKL Research and Development
- AlfaMed
- AliMed
- Alize Pharma
- Allergan
- AlloSource
- All Star Health Brands
- Almirall
- Alpine Immune Sciences
- Alvotech
- Alzheimer's Association
- Amedica
- Amend Surgical
- American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine
- American Diabetes Association
- Amgen
- AmorChem
- AMRA
- Anagenesis Biotechnologies
- Analysis Group
- Andrus
- Anika Therapeutics
- ANI Pharmaceuticals
- Antibe Therapeutics
- Apexigen
- Apple
- Apsen Farmacutica
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals
- Aratana Therapeutics
- Army & Air Force Exchange Service
- Arthrex
- Artialis
- Ascendis Pharma
- AskAt
- Asklepios Biopharmaceutical
- Aspen Holding
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Athrotech
- Atlangram
- Audentes Therapeutics
- Australian Research Council
- Avalere Health
- AveXis
- Avion Pharmaceuticals
- Axiom Worldwide
- Axovant Sciences
- Axxess Pharma
- Azellon Cell Therapeutics
- Aziyo Biologics
- Back-A-Line
- Bacterin International
- Baebies
- Bauerfeind
- Baxter International
- Benitec Biopharma
- BGI
- Biametrics
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Biogen
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Biomedical Catalyst Fund (UK)
- BioMed X Innovation Center
- BionX Medical Technologies
- BioPharma Forest
- Bioventus
- BioVinc
- Blue Belt Technologies
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bone Biologics
- BoneSupport
- Bone Therapeutics
- Boston Dynamics
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- BSN Medical
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals
- Calchan Holdings
- California Institute for Biomedical Research
- California Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- Calimmune
- Camargo Pharmaceutical Services
- Camber Spine Technologies
- Can-Fite BioPharma
- Capricor Therapeutics
- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
- Carestream Health
- Carlina Technologies
- Carpal Aid
- Casper Pharma
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Celgene
- Cellthera Pharma
- Cell Therapy Catapult
- Celltrion
- Cellular Biomedicine
- Cel Sci
- Centinel Spine
- Centogene
- Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique
- Changshan Pharm
- CheckPoint Immunology
- Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA) Registry
- Children's Hospital Boston
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Children's Research Institute
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Cipla
- Cloud Pharmaceuticals
- CMS Medical
- Coapt
- Cocoon Biotech
- Coeptis Pharmaceuticals
- Coherus Biosciences
- Collaborative Trajectory Analysis Project
- Collagen Solutions PLC
- and many, many more!
