The global oncology sterile injectables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.0% during 2022-2028. This report on global oncology sterile injectables market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global oncology sterile injectables market by segmenting the market based on molecule type, product type, indication, branded/generics, distribution channel, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the oncology sterile injectables market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Faster Drug Approvals from Various Regulatory Bodies
- High Prevalence of Cancer
- Minimal Side Effects and Target-Oriented Attack
Market Challenges
- Stringent Rules and Regulations For Manufacturing
- Challenges in Storage, Packaging and Distribution
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2020
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market by Molecule Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Small Molecule
5.3. Large Molecule
6. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Chemotherapy
6.2.1. Alkylating Agents
6.2.2. Antimetabolites
6.2.3. Plant Alkaloids
6.2.4. Antitumor Antibiotics
6.2.5. Others
6.3. Monoclonal Antibodies
6.4. Cytokines
6.5. Peptide Hormones
7. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market by Indication
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Lung Cancer
7.3. Breast Cancer
7.4. Colorectal Cancer
7.5. Prostate Cancer
7.6. Stomach Cancer
7.7. Others
8. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market by Branded/Generics
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Branded
8.3. Generics
9. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Retail Pharmacies
9.3. Hospital Pharmacies
9.4. Online Pharmacies
10. Global Oncology Sterile Injectables Market by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 United Kingdom
10.2.3 France
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Russia
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Rest of the Europe
10.3 North America
10.3.1 United States
10.3.2 Canada
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 South Korea
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 Indonesia
10.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Mexico
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Argentina
10.5.4 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 Turkey
10.6.3 Iran
10.6.4 United Arab Emirates
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Porter's Five Forces
13. Market Value Chain Analysis
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competitive Scenario
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. AstraZeneca
14.2.2. Baxter International Inc.
14.2.3. GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.
14.2.4. GlaxoSmithKline plc.
14.2.5. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
14.2.6. Merck & Co., Inc.
14.2.7. Nova Nordisk A/S
14.2.8. Novartis AG
14.2.9. Pfizer Inc.
14.2.10. Sanofi
