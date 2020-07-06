DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peptic Ulcer Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Peptic Ulcer Testing market worldwide will grow by a projected US$153.3 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Laboratory Tests, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.5% and reach a market size of US$325.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Laboratory Tests market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$7.1 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$6.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Laboratory Tests segment will reach a market size of US$25.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Peptic Ulcer Testing market.
Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Peptic Ulcer Testing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Biohit Oyj
- Biomerica Inc.
- bioMrieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- DiaSorin S.p.A.
- EKF Diagnostics
- Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.
- Halyard Health Inc.
- Kibion AB
- Meridian Bioscience Inc.
- Orion Diagnostica Oy
- Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.
- Quidel Corporation
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Peptic Ulcer Disease - A Global Phenomenon
- Recent Market Activity
- H. Pylori Infection: The Root Cause of Peptic Ulcer Disease
- Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer Disease - Testing for H. Pylori Infection
- Market Outlook
- Developing Countries Lead Peptic Ulcer Testing Market
- Rising Incidence of Gastric Cancer: Potential Opportunities for H. Pylori Testing
- WHO Promotes H. Pylori Screening to Prevent Gastric Cancer-Related Deaths
- Competitive Scenario
- Select H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests/Test Kits Available in the Market
- A Review of Select H. Pylori Tests
- Heliprobe Systems
- QuickVue H. pylori gII test
- CLOtest Rapid Urease Test
- EZ-H.P. (Bulk) and EZ-H.P. (Professional)
- BreathID Lab System
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Peptic Ulcer Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns Focus onto Rapid Testing
- Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from Elderly Population
- Differential Accuracy of Diagnostic Tests in Adults and Children
- Rapid Tests - Enabling Faster Testing for H. Pylori Infection
- Rapid Urease Tests: Most Useful Invasive Test for H. Pylori Detection
- Urea Breath Test - A Gold Standard in Non-Invasive Tests
- Availability of Tests Influences Market Adoption
- Cost Influencing Choice of Testing for H. Pylori
- Recommendations for H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests - An Overview
- Diagnostic Methods for H. Pylori Infection as Recommended by Guidelines in Select Countries
- Histology, UBT and SAT: Expensive Yet High-Value Offering Tests
- DVC-FISH Test Offers Positive Results in Detecting Viable H. Pylori Cells in Fecal Samples
- FIVH (fluorescence in vivo hybridization) - The New Kid on the Block
- Guidelines for Diagnosing H. Pylori Ulcers in Children
- Antibody Tests Not Recommended for Children; Biopsy Tests More Pertinent
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9i3mr0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716