DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Derived Medicine Market, by Product Type, by Indication, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Plasma-derived medicinal products are pharmaceuticals or medicines produced from human plasma which is the liquid portion of the blood and consists of approximately 90% water. It contains over 120 different proteins that take on functions vital to life, such as fighting infections or clotting of blood to stop bleeding after an injury.
Albumin, immunoglobulin, clotting factors, fibrinogens, and other plasma-derived medicinal compounds can be extracted from plasma. PDMPs (plasma-derived medicinal products) are used in medical treatment and prophylaxis. Plasma products play an important role in managing autoimmune disorders, bleeding emergencies, and a number of chronic conditions such as hemophilia, congenital and acquired immunodeficiencies, and other inherited protein disorders.
Increasing product approvals by regulatory bodies for plasma-derived medicines are expected to drive the global plasma derived medicine market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Octapharma AG, a company that develops and produces high-quality human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted approval for its Octagam 10%, an immune globulin intravenous (human) liquid preparation derived from large pools of human plasma, the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) to be indicated for the treatment of adult dermatomyositis, a rare immune-mediated inflammatory disease.
Moreover, increasing marketing approvals by the regulatory bodies for plasma-derived medicines is expected to drive the global plasma derived medicine market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies, announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for China granted BPL a license to market ALBUMINEX 25% product in China.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global plasma derived medicine market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global plasma derived medicine market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Grifols, S.A., SK Plasma, Fusion Healthcare, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, LFB, Octapharma AG, CSL Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Kedrion, Shanghai RAAS, ADMA Biologics Inc., Kamada Pharmaceuticals, and Biotest AG
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global plasma derived medicine market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global plasma derived medicine market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Market Trends
- Acquisitions and Partnerships Scenario
- Regulatory Scenario
- Pipeline Analysis
- Ongoing Developments
- Porter's Analysis
- PEST Analysis
4. Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis
- Overall Impact
- Government Initiatives
- COVID-19 Impact on the market
5. Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Albumin
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Coagulation factors
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Immunoglobulins
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
6. Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Bleeding Disorders
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Guillain-Barre Syndrome
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Multifocal Motor Neuropathy
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Liver Diseases
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Infections
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Other Orphan Diseases
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
7. Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Retail Pharmacies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
- Online Pharmacies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
8. Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2021 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2018-2028
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country/Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- North Africa
- Central Africa
- South Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
- Grifols, S.A.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- SK Plasma
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Fusion Healthcare
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- LFB
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Octapharma AG
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- CSL Limited
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Kedrion
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Shanghai RAAS
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- ADMA Biologics Inc.
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Kamada Pharmaceuticals
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
- Biotest AG
- Company Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- Market Strategies
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gwlu9
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-plasma-derived-medicine-industry-to-2028---featuring-grifols-sk-plasma-and-fusion-healthcare-among-others-301528935.html
SOURCE Research and Markets