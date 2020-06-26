DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Therapeutics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 909.86 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of PSTD. In addition, increasing initiatives by public and private organizations is anticipated to boost the growth of the post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) therapeutics market as well.
The global post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) therapeutics market is segmented as below:
Product
- Antidepressants
- Anxiolytics
- Other PSTD therapeutics
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD) therapeutics market, including AstraZeneca Plc, Azevan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bionomics Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, H. Lundbeck AS, Mylan NV, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Novartis International AG and Pfizer Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Antidepressants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Anxiolytics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other PTSD therapeutics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
- Customer landscape
- Overview
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
- Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Azevan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bionomics Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- H. Lundbeck AS
- Mylan NV
- Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc.
