DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prevalence of Social Anxiety Disorder in 27 Major Markets 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the current prevalence of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) across 28 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, China, Turkey, Mexico, Denmark, Egypt and South Korea, Argentina, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, The Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Austria) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for the disease include:

  • Feel nauseous or sick
  • Presence of rigid body posture, very little eye contact
  • Blush, sweat, tremble and a rapid heart rate
  • Self-conscious in front of other people and feel embarrassed or awkward
  • Panic attacks, where you have an overwhelming fear and anxiety
  • Clinical depression
  • Alcohol use disorders

Reason to buy:

  • Able to quantify patient populations in global Social Anxiety Disorder market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.
  • Gain further insight into the incidence of the subdivided populations of Social Anxiety Disorder and identify patient segments with high potential.
  • Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.
  • Provide a level of understanding on the impact from specific co-morbid conditions on Social Anxiety Disorder prevalence
  • Identify sub-populations within SAD populations which require treatment.
  • Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number Social Anxiety patients.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Introduction
  2. Cause Of The Disease
  3. Risk Factors & Prevention
  4. Diagnosis Of The Disease
  5. Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
  6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  7. Key Comorbid Conditions/Features Associated With The Disease
  8. Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
  9. Additional Data Available On Request
  10. Top-Line Prevalence For Social Anxiety Disorder
  11. Features Of Social Anxiety Disorder Patients
  12. Kessler Distress Scale Use In Social Anxiety Patients
  13. Age Onset In Social Anxiety Patients
  14. Sheelam Disability Scaled In Social Anxiety Patients
  15. Abbreviations Used In The Report
  16. Other Services & Solutions
  17. Reports & Publications
  18. Online Epidemiology Databases
  19. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database

