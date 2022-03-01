DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global remote patient monitoring market reached a value of US$ 1.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
The global remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a subset of telehealth that utilizes digital technologies to collect medical and other forms of data about the patient outside the healthcare setting. This data generally comprises weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, blood oxygen levels, heart rate and electrocardiograms, which are transmitted to healthcare providers using a telehealth computer system and software that can be installed on a computer, smartphone and tablet. RPM aids health professionals in monitoring the condition and improving the quality of care given to patients from anywhere around the world.
One of the leading factors driving the RPM market is the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. On account of the highly infectious nature of the virus, healthcare providers across the globe are utilizing RPM services for monitoring patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 and providing hospital-based care on a timely basis. This will aid in freeing up hospital resources for treating existing and more critical patients.
Additionally, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, in confluence with the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to chronic conditions, represents another key factor fueling the RPM market growth. In addition to this, improving healthcare infrastructure and rapid advancements in wireless technologies, along with the increasing penetration of smartphones, are shifting healthcare services from clinic-centric to patient-centric delivery models, such as RPM. This is escalating the demand for RPM systems across the globe. Other than this, several key players are offering RPM that allows real-time video interaction between the patient and the healthcare provider. They are also introducing product innovations, which are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years. For instance, Dexcom, Inc., a US-based medical device company, launched a G6 CGM device, which is a small sensor that measures glucose levels and sends the data wirelessly to a display device through a transmitter.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, OSI Systems Inc., Roche Holding AG, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
1. What is the market size for global remote patient monitoring market?
2. What is the global remote patient monitoring market growth?
3. What are the global remote patient monitoring market drivers?
4. What are the key industry trends in the global remote patient monitoring market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global remote patient monitoring market?
6. What is the global remote patient monitoring market breakup by device type?
7. What is the global remote patient monitoring market breakup by application?
8. What is the global remote patient monitoring market breakup by end use?
9. What are the major regions in the global remote patient monitoring market?
10. Who are the key companies/players in the global remote patient monitoring market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Device Type
6.1 Blood Pressure Monitor
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Glucose Monitor
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Heart Rate Monitor
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Pulse Oximeters
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Respiratory Monitor
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Cancer Treatment
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment and Monitoring
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Diabetes Treatment
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Sleep Disorder Treatment
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End-Use
8.1 Hospitals and Clinics
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Homecare Settings
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Boston Scientific Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Dexcom Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 GE Healthcare Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Honeywell International Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Medtronic Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Nihon Kohden Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 OSI Systems Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Roche Holding AG
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oevqau
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-remote-patient-monitoring-industry-to-2027---featuring-abbott-laboratories-amd-global-telemedicine-and-boston-scientific-among-others-301493103.html
SOURCE Research and Markets