SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc. today announced a donation of $5,000 to benefit the Kids Village, an organization committed to enhancing the lives of children with critical illnesses. In addition to the donation, Worldwide Rescue & Security will also provide 20 free Emergency Assistance Plus (EA+) memberships to participants in the Kids Village's upcoming Costa Rica Challenge, a 10-day 167-mile trek across Costa Rica to raise funds and awareness for the organization.
The Kids Village goal is to build a refuge where children with life limiting illnesses and their families can escape to and experience a respite from hospital visits and treatments. "Life for a child with a critical illness is seriously tough," says Gary Fletcher, Founder and Trustee of the Kids Village, "We want to take away some of the stress and help children with critical illnesses forget about the trauma of being in and out of the hospital and just inspire and invigorate them for a while."
Andrew Dowen, Chief Financial Officer of Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc., will be participating in the Costa Rica Challenge this month. The Challenge will begin in San Jose, Costa Rica, and take participants through a wild journey of cycling, trekking, and rafting across the country. "I'm pleased to support the Fletcher family and Kid's Village, which was born out of his own family's experience with childhood cancer," says Dowen. "I appreciate Worldwide Rescue & Security's generosity in providing a donation and the EA+ memberships, which will allow us all more peace of mind as we undertake the trek."
The Kids Village is a charitable organization which helps children with critical illnesses and their families by giving them crucial respite from the trauma of being in hospitals. For more information, please visit www.kidsvillage.org.uk.
Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc., a division of AGIA Affinity Services, is a leading provider of emergency travel protection and rescue and security products. Each year, Worldwide Rescue & Security protects hundreds of thousands of customers in the event of a medical emergency or security situations. For more information, please visit www.emergencyassistanceplus.com.