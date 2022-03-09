DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Single Cell Multiomics Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single cell multiomics market reached a value of US$ 2.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.73 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Single cell multiomics refers to the analysis of multiple types of molecules from an individual cell to gain insights regarding cellular diversity and heterogenity. It involves single cell genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics and metabolomics and is widely used in neurology, immunology, cell biology and oncology. Single cell multiomics aids in enhancing the understanding of population architectures and cellular properties of heterogeneous tissues. It utilizes single cell isolation and dispensing techniques to provide images of the molecular layers and complex biological structures. In comparison to the traditionally used live-cell fluorescence imaging techniques, single-cell multi-omics does not involve the destruction of cells for analysis and can measure multiple types of the molecule from a single cell. As a result, it is widely used across biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations, hospitals, academics and research institutes and diagnostic laboratories
Single Cell Multiomics Market Trends:
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and communicable viral diseases, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Single cell multiomics provides a high-resolution landscape of cellular components in the tumors. Additionally, the widespread product adoption for visualization and analysis of cell heterogeneity, tumor micro-environment and antibody development are favoring the market growth.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of single-cell isolation and barcoding technologies that enable deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) and protein profiles to be measured at a single-cell resolution, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing adoption of personalized medicine for the treatment of genetic disorders, along with the extensive improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global single cell multiomics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, product type, technique, application and end user
Breakup by Type:
- Single Cell Genomics
- Single Cell Proteomics
- Single Cell Transcriptomics
- Single Cell Metabolomics
Breakup by Product Type:
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Software
Breakup by Technique:
- Single-Cell Isolation and Dispensing
- Single-Cell Analysis
Breakup by Application:
- Oncology
- Cell Biology
- Neurology
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Academic Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 10x Genomics Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, BGI Genomics (BGI Group), Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Illumina Inc., Mission Bio, NanoCellect Biomedical, Nanostring Technologies Inc., Proteona, Takara Bio Inc. (Takara Holdings) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
