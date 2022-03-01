DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Topical Scar Treatment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The topical scar treatment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2022-2027.
In topical scar treatment, Keloid scars are more common in Asian, African, and UK countries that highly demand the treatments. The increasing number of burn injuries in those regions drives the market growth. Burn injuries are the major factor that causes scar contracture, which drives the demand for scar treatments. Topical scar treatment products such as gel and silicone scar sheets are the best product solutions that reduce scar appearance. Changing the preference of people from offline to online shopping has positively impacted the sale of topical scar treatment products by the e-commerce platform, thereby boosting the market growth.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the topical scar treatment market:
- Changing concern about better face/ skin appearance
- Increasing cases of keloids scars & scars appearance induced injuries
- Increasing the use of OTC scar treatment products for home use
- Increasing Prevalence of Burn Injuries and Rising Demand for Burn Scar Treatments
- High demand for Acne Scar Removal by Teenager & Adult Age Group
- Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures & Accidental Cases
- High Demand for Silicone-Based Products for Scar's Treatments
The report considers the present scenario of the topical scar treatment market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:
- Scar Type
- Form
- Distribution Channels
- Geography
Segmentation Analysis
- The acne scar type segment accounted for around 34% of the market share in the global topical scar treatment market and with a growth rate of around 5% CAGR during the forecast period. The high prevalence of acne in adults and teens leaves a scar appearance, which influences the demand for topical scar treatment products in the market
- The increasing adult and teenage population and rising pollution induced acne's appearance on the human face, leading to the atrophic scar's appearance. Thereby, the increasing prevalence of raised scars derives the demand for acne scars topical treatment products in the market
Market Segmentation by Scar Type
- Keloids Scars and Hypertrophic Scars
- Acne Scars
- Contracture Scars
Market Segmentation by Form
- Gel
- Scar Sheets
- Others
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels
- Hospital and Retail Pharmacies
- Online Sales Channel
- Other Distribution Channels
- Supermarket and Hypermarket
- Wellness Centers
Geographical Analysis
- North America is one of the leading countries by economy and healthcare concern that drives the application of rate of topical scar treatment products. On the other hand, several manufacturers are available in the region, which will boost the market growth
- According to Global Times, around 15 million licensed procedures of plastic surgeries were done in China in 2017 and approximately 20 million in 2018. The increasing number of cosmetic surgeries leave a scar appearance. Even the smaller scar appearance on facial surfaces drives the demand for scar reduction treatments to better the market growth
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
Vendor Analysis
- Perrigo acquired two scar treatment product manufacturers such as Tracxn and HRA Pharma. HRA pharma brand product Mederma is one of the leading products in the topical scar treatment market, and it is highly suggested by dermatologists. Mederma is one of the high-sale products for scar treatment in the international market
Prominent Vendors
- Perrigo Company Plc
- HRA Pharma
- Molnlycke Healthcare AB
- Newmedical Technology
- Alliance Pharma
- Smith+Nephew
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aroamas LLC
- Biodermis
- Implus (Spenco)
- Genomma Lab Internacional
- Revitol Corporation
- Eucare Pharmaceuticals
- Galderma
- Integra LifeSciences
- Johnson & Johnson
- Loreal
- Mylan N.V
- Murud Inc
- Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc
- Pharmaxis Ltd
- Rejuvaskin
- Re'equil
- Sientra
- SkinKraft
- The Menarini Group
- Terez & Honor
- Promore Pharma
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the topical scar treatment market?
2. Which region holds the highest share in the topical scar treatment market?
3. Who are the key players in the topical scar treatment market?
4. What are the major factors driving the growth of the topical scar treatment market?
5. What are the key trends in the topical scar treatment market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Types of Scars
4.3.2 Market by Form
4.3.3 Market by Distribution Channels
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Concern Toward Face / Skin Appearance
8.2 Rising Cases of Keloid Scars
8.3 Increasing Use of OTC Scar Treatment Products at Home
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Demand for Burn Scar Treatment
9.2 High Demand for Acne Scar Removal Products Among Teenagers & Adults
9.3 Increase in Surgeries & Accidents
9.4 High Demand for Silicone-Based Products
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Alternative Options for Topical Scar Treatment
10.2 Potential Allergic Reactions
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Market by Geography
11.2.2 Market by Scar Type
11.2.3 Market by Form
11.2.4 Market by Distribution Channel
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Scar Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Keloid & Hypertrophic Scars
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.2 Market by Geography
12.4 Acne Scars
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Market by Geography
12.5 Contracture Scars
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Market by Geography
13 Form
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Gel
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Scar Sheets
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 Others
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
14 Distribution Channel
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospital & Retail Pharmacies
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Online
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 Others
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Scar Type
16.4 Form
16.5 Distribution Channel
16.6 Key Countries
16.6.1 US: Market Size & Forecast
16.6.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Scar Type
17.4 Form
17.5 Distribution Channel
17.6 Key Countries
17.6.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
17.6.2 France: Market Size & Forecast
17.6.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast
17.6.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
17.6.5 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Scar Type
18.4 Form
18.5 Distribution Channel
18.6 Key Countries
18.6.1 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
18.6.2 China: Market Size & Forecast
18.6.3 India: Market Size & Forecast
18.6.4 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
18.6.5 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast
19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Scar Type
19.4 Form
19.5 Distribution Channel
19.6 Key Countries
19.6.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
19.6.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
19.6.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast
20 Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Scar Type
20.4 Form
20.5 Distribution Channel
20.6 Key Countries
20.6.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast
20.6.2 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
20.6.3 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis
21.2.1 Perrigo Company Plc
21.2.2 HRA Pharma
21.2.3 MOLNLYCKE Health Care Ab
21.2.4 Alliance Pharma
21.2.5 New medical Technology
22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
22.1.1 Business Overview
22.1.2 Product Offering
22.1.3 Key Strategies
22.1.4 Key Strengths
22.1.5 Key Opportunities
22.2 HRA PHARMA
22.2.1 Business Overview
22.2.2 Key Strategies
22.2.3 Key Strengths
22.2.4 Key Opportunities
22.3 MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB
22.3.1 Business Overview
22.3.2 Product Offerings
22.3.3 Key Strategies
22.3.4 Key Strength
22.3.5 Key Opportunities
22.4 NEWMEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
22.4.1 Business Overview
22.4.2 Product Offering
22.4.3 Key Strategies
22.4.4 Key Strength
22.4.5 Key Opportunities
22.5 ALLIANCE PHARMA
22.5.1 Business Overview
22.5.2 Product Offerings
22.5.3 Key Strategies
22.5.4 Key Strength
22.5.5 Key Opportunities:
22.6 SMITH+NEPHEW
22.6.1 Business Overview
22.6.2 Product Offerings
22.6.3 Key Strategies
22.6.4 Key Strengths
22.6.5 Key Opportunities
23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 AROAMAS LLC
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.2 BIODERMIS
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Product Offerings
23.3 IMPLUS (SPENCO)
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Product Offerings
23.4 GENOMMA LAB INTERNACIONAL
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Product Offerings
23.5 REVITOL CORPORATION
23.5.1 Business Overview
23.5.2 Product Offerings
23.6 EUCARE PHARMACEUTICALS
23.6.1 Business Overview
23.6.2 Product Offering
23.7 GALDERMA
23.7.1 Business Overview
23.7.2 Products Offering
23.8 INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES
23.8.1 Business Overview:
23.8.2 Product Offerings
23.9 JOHNSON & JOHNSON
23.9.1 Business Overview
23.9.2 Product Offerings
23.10 LOREAL
23.10.1 Business Overview
23.10.2 Product Offering
23.11 MYLAN N.V.
23.11.1 Business Overview
23.11.2 Product Offerings
23.12 MURUD INC
23.12.1 Business Overview
23.12.2 Products Offering
23.13 OCULUS INNOVATIVE SCIENCES INC.
23.13.1 Business Overview
23.13.2 Product Offerings
23.14 PHARMAXIS
23.14.1 Business Overview
23.14.2 Products Offering
23.15 REJUVASKIN
23.15.1 Business Overview
23.15.2 Products Offering
23.16 RE'EQUIL
23.16.1 Business Overview
23.16.2 Products Offering
23.17 SIENTRA
23.17.1 Business Overview
23.17.2 Product Offerings
23.18 SKINKRAFT
23.18.1 Business Overview
23.18.2 Products Offering
23.19 MENARINI GROUP
23.19.1 Business Overview
23.20 TEREZ &HONOR
23.20.1 Business Overview
23.20.2 Product Offerings
23.21 PROMORE PHARMA
23.21.1 Business Overview
23.21.2 Product Offering
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
26 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbduho
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-topical-scar-treatment-industry-to-2027---increasing-use-of-otc-scar-treatment-products-at-home-presents-opportunities-301492561.html
SOURCE Research and Markets