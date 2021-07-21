DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market 2020-2030 by Device Type, Product Type, Connectivity, Application, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global wearable healthcare devices market will reach $93.48 billion by 2030, growing by 18.2% annually over 2020-2030 with a CAGR of 22.2% in terms of unit shipment, owing to the growing adoption of smart wearable technology, increasing adoption of mobile platforms, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing awareness and preference for preventive healthcare.
Highlighted with 84 tables and 99 figures, this 186-page report "Global Wearable Healthcare Devices Market 2020-2030 by Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring, Therapeutic), Product Type (Smartwatches, Monitors/Trackers, Patches), Connectivity, Application, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global wearable healthcare devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global wearable healthcare devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Product Type, Connectivity, Application, Grade Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Based on Device Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
- Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
- Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Sleep Monitoring Devices
- Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices
- Neuromonitoring Devices
- Other Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
- Therapeutic Devices
- Pain Management Devices
- Rehabilitation Devices
- Respiratory Therapy Devices
- Insulin Pumps
- Other Therapeutic Devices
Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Smartwatches
- Activity Monitors/Trackers
- Smart Patches
- Smart Clothing
- Smart Jewelry
- Smart Implantables
- Other Healthcare Wearables
Based on Connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Cellular Network
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Bluetooth Technology
- Wi-Fi Network
- Other Connectivity Types
Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- General Health & Fitness
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Home Healthcare
Based on Grade Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Consumer-grade Devices
- Clinical-grade Devices
Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Pharmacies
- Online Stores
- Hypermarkets
- Other Distribution Channels
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Device Type, Product Type, and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
- 3L Labs
- Apple Inc.
- Abbott
- Actofit Wearables
- Atlas Wearables Inc.
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Huawei Devices Co. Ltd.
- iHealth Labs Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Leapfrog Enterprises Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- OMRON Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- Sony Corporation
- Xiaomi Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Device Type
3.1 Market Overview by Device Type
3.2 Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
3.2.1 Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
3.2.2 Glucose Monitoring Devices
3.2.3 Sleep Monitoring Devices
3.2.4 Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric Devices
3.2.5 Neuromonitoring Devices
3.2.6 Other Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
3.3 Therapeutic Devices
3.3.1 Pain Management Devices
3.3.2 Rehabilitation Devices
3.3.3 Respiratory Therapy Devices
3.3.4 Insulin Pumps
3.3.5 Other Therapeutic Devices
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type
4.1 Market Overview by Product Type
4.2 Smartwatches
4.3 Activity Monitors/Trackers
4.4 Smart Patches
4.5 Smart Clothing
4.6 Smart Jewelry
4.7 Smart Implantables
4.8 Other Healthcare Wearables
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity
5.1 Market Overview by Connectivity
5.2 Cellular Network
5.3 Near Field Communication (NFC)
5.4 Bluetooth Technology
5.5 Wi-Fi Network
5.6 Other Connectivity Types
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
6.1 Market Overview by Application
6.2 General Health & Fitness
6.3 Remote Patient Monitoring
6.4 Home Healthcare
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Grade Type
7.1 Market Overview by Grade Type
7.2 Consumer-grade Devices
7.3 Clinical-grade Devices
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel
8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel
8.2 Pharmacies
8.3 Online Stores
8.4 Hypermarkets
8.5 Other Distribution Channels
9 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
9.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
9.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.2.1 Overview of North America Market
9.2.2 U.S.
9.2.3 Canada
9.2.4 Mexico
9.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.3.1 Overview of European Market
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 U.K.
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.3.7 Russia
9.3.8 Rest of European Market
9.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
9.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America Market
9.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 Israel
9.6.4 Other National Markets
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview of Key Vendors
10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
10.3 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rscyj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-wearable-healthcare-devices-industry-to-2030---featuring-abbott-actofit-wearables-and-fitbit-among-others-301338523.html
SOURCE Research and Markets