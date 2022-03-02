DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Care Centers Market Research Report by Type, by Procedure, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wound Care Centers Market size was estimated at USD 40.75 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 42.09 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% to reach USD 52.34 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Wound Care Centers to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Clinics and Hospitals.
- Based on Procedure, the market was studied across Compression therapy, Debridement, Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Infection control, Negative pressure wound therapy, and Specialized dressings.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wound Care Centers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wound Care Centers Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wound Care Centers Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wound Care Centers Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wound Care Centers Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wound Care Centers Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wound Care Centers Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wound Care Centers Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing the incidence and prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases
5.1.1.2. Rising geriatric population and demand for medical attention
5.1.1.3. Surging number of accidents and traumatic events
5.1.1.4. Growing number of surgical procedures
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of advanced devices and services
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Advancements in wound care centers in wound healing quality techniques
5.1.3.2. Developing awareness regarding wound care management in the emerging countries
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Complications associated with procedures like negative pressure wound therapy devices
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Wound Care Centers Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Clinics
6.3. Hospitals
7. Wound Care Centers Market, by Procedure
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Compression therapy
7.3. Debridement
7.4. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy
7.5. Infection control
7.6. Negative pressure wound therapy
7.7. Specialized dressings
8. Americas Wound Care Centers Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Wound Care Centers Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wound Care Centers Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Baptist Health South Florida
12.2. Clarion Hospital
12.3. EmergeOrtho
12.4. Healogics, Inc.
12.5. Hologic, Inc.
12.6. Molnlycke Health Care AB
12.7. Natchitoches Regional Medical Center
12.8. North Shore Health and Hyperbarics
12.9. Oxyheal
12.10. PodiCare, Inc.
12.11. RestorixHealth
12.12. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital
12.13. SNF Wound Care
12.14. TOWER WOUND CARE CENTER
12.15. Wound Care Advantage, LLC
12.16. Wound Care Center NYC
12.17. Wound Care Specialists
12.18. WOUND INSTITUTE OF AMERICA
13. Appendix
