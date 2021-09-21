DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wound Care Solutions and New-Age Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The entire healthcare industry is undergoing a transformation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global wound care industry is no exception. As concerns about aged patients contracting COVID-19 increased, care delivery began a gradual shift toward a home setting. As a result, participants in the wound care industry are investing heavily in technologies and solutions that require minimal/no medical intervention and can be used by patients/family/care providers.
Following the pandemic, the focus of the advanced wound care solution industry shifted from wound treatment and healing to early wound detection and prevention. The increasing rate of healthcare-acquired pressure injuries (HAPI) was one of the primary drivers of this change, as this non-reimbursable treatment creates a huge cost burden for hospitals. The lack of adequate hospital beds during the COVID-19 pandemic also reinforced the shift toward the prevention of chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers (PrU) or diabetic foot ulcers (DFU).
The global wound care solutions space has been segmented into basic, surgical and advanced wound care solutions. Basic wound care solutions are set to dominate the market throughout the forecast period (2021-2026) with either a stable or a slightly declining growth rate. Surgical wound care solutions which witness a decline due to the pandemic-induced hold on elective surgeries is likely to see growth by late 2021 when postponed surgeries are completed; however, demand will decline due to the preference for minimally invasive surgeries by both patients and clinicians. Advanced wound care solutions will be the fastest-growing segment with the uptake of new-age, AI-based solutions, such as 3D-bioprinted scaffolds, sensor-embedded early detection scanners, autologous wound patches, and so on.
Though a saturated market, North America will continue to lead the wound care industry, while Europe remains stable. APAC, on the other hand, will see the highest growth rate, while Rest-of-world (RoW) grows with the uptake of technologically advanced wound care solutions in the Middle East, Latin America, and South Africa.
Government support for wound prevention and early detection is paving the way for more innovation in sensor-embedded and AI-enabled technologies and for a clinical support database that will help clinicians quickly decide treatment pathways. Research trials on chitosan as an effective bio-foam that enables faster wound healing to indicate huge future growth potential.
Companies Mentioned
- Molnlycke
- NHS
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Wound Care Solution Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Evolution of Wound Care
- Growth Potential
- Competitive Landscape
- Snapshot of Global Wound Care Solutions
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Wound Care Solutions Market
- Wound Care Solutions - Scope of Analysis
- Wound Care Solutions - Segmentation
- 3 Advanced Wound Care Solution Types
- Key Competitors for Wound Care Solutions
- Key Growth Metrics for Wound Care Solutions
- Growth Drivers for Wound Care Solutions
- Growth Restraints for Wound Care Solutions
- Forecast Assumptions - Wound Care Solutions
- Revenue Forecast - Wound Care Solutions Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Wound Care Solutions Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Wound Care Solutions Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Wound Care Solutions
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Wound Care Solutions
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product - Wound Care Solutions
- Competitive Landscape - Wound Care Solutions
- Revenue Share by Product - Wound Care Solutions
- Competitive Environment - Wound Care Solutions
- Revenue Share - Wound Care Solutions
- Revenue Share Analysis - Wound Care Solutions
4. Global Wound Care Solutions
- Types of Wounds
- Prevalence of Chronic Wounds
- Repositioning in the Wound Care Management Industry
5. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Wound Care Delivery
- Lack of Wound Care Clinicians and the Impact on Aged Wound Care Patients
- Transformation of the Wound Care Space
- Teleconsultation Protocol for Wound Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- HaH for Wound Care
- Shared Care Case Study - NHS and Molnlycke Health Care
6. New-Age Wound Care Solutions
- New-Age Skin Surface Assessments
- New-Age RPM Systems
- New-Age Pressure Redistribution Devices
- New-Age NPWT Devices
- New-Age Wound Imaging/Wound Measurement Devices
- New-Age Wound Oxygen Measurement and Topical Wound Therapies Devices
- New-Age Dressings, Patches, Skin Substitutes and Scaffolds
- Gold-Standard Wound Care Solutions
7. Next-gen Wound Care
- Transformative Next-gen Would Care Solutions
8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Wound Care Solutions Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increased Government Recommendations for Wound Preventive Solutions Adoption for Reducing HAPI Cost Burden, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: AI-enabled Wound Care Solutions for Faster, Accurate Diagnosis, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Flexible Smart Bandage with Embedded Sensors for Enabling Real-time Data on Wound-healing and Medicine Delivery, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4: Chitosan with Its Advanced Features Would Revolutionize Time to Wound Healing for All Wound Types, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5: Telehealth Services and 'Health at Home' Transforms the Global Wound Care Solutions Space, 2020
9. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
10. List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zb19m
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wound-care-solutions-and-new-age-technology-market-growth-opportunities-2021-2026---3d-bioprinted-scaffolds-sensor-embedded-early-detection-scanners-autologous-wound-patches-and-more-301381558.html
SOURCE Research and Markets