SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ4I Research & Consultancy published a new report on "Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Global Market – Forecast To 2026".
Wound Type:
- Acute
- Chronic
Product:
- WC & Wound Care Devices
- Sutures
- Operational Mode
- Manual
- Automated
- Material Type
- Absorbable
- Non-Absorbable
- Wound Closure Strips
- Staples
- Ligating Clips
- NPWT
- HOT
- Energy based devices
- AWC & Biologics
- S & A
- Natural S & A
- Collagen
- Albumin
- Gelatin
- Fibrin
- Others
- Synthetic S & A
- Cyanoacrylate
- Hydrogels
- Others
- Haemostats
- Mechanical
- Active
- Flowable
- Fibrin
- Engineered Skin
- Growth factors
- Advanced Wound Dressing
- Foam
- Hydrocolloid
- Film
- Antimicrobial
- Hydrogel
- Other
Application:
- Burns
- Ulcers
- Pressure
- Venous Leg
- Diabetic Foot
- Arterial
- Surgical Wounds
- Traumatic Lacerations
- Radionecrosis
End-User:
- Hospitals and ASC
- Clinics and CHS
- Others
Geography:
- NA
- EU
- APAC
- RoW
According to IQ4I analysis, the WC and AWC global market is expected to reach $25,527.8 million by 2026 growing at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026, due to increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, escalating number of surgical procedures, rapidly increasing geriatric population, increasing demand for highly efficient and scarless wound management products, increasing R&D spending for developing technologically advanced products and increasing demand for better healthcare facilities in emerging markets. Some of the hindrances are lack of trained healthcare professionals for handling the various sophisticated wound management products, high cost of the advanced wound management products that impede their penetration in low-and middle-income countries, unfavourable reimbursement policies and adverse effects associated with the use of wound management products.
The report covers business intelligence information such as Reimbursement scenario, funding scenario, clinical trials, supply chain, major companies product and application matrix, market share analysis of WC & AWC, Sealants Adhesives & Hemostats, NPWT, AWD and Engineered Skin & Biologics.
Some of the key players in the market are Medtronic (Ireland), 3M (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), J&J (U.S.), Baxter (U.S.), Molnlycke (Sweden), Convatec (U.K.), Paul Hartmann (Germany), Integra (U.S.), Cardinal Health (U.S.), B. Braun (Germany) and Coloplast (Denmark).
For more details please visit our website or contact:
Mr. Satish Birudukota,
Website: https://www.iq4i.com
Phone: +91-9886722024, +91-8147030229
Report link:
Email: bd@iq4i.com, satish.birudukota@iq4i.com,