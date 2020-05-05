JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the nation's most severely wounded warriors are facing unique challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic. While these warriors are encountering the same problems as others finding hygiene and medical items, they remain at an elevated risk without the needed supplies.
These men and women suffered severe injuries and now live with the help of a family caregiver. Many also receive assistance and services from Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) and its Independence Program. That program serves nearly 700 warriors and 500 caregivers around the nation — each living with moderate to severe traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, or a neurological condition.
WWP is helping to protect these families and care providers by equipping them with medical supplies. The veterans charity is providing washable cloth masks and sanitizer to each family, and KN95 masks to each in-home care service provider to use during visits with warriors.
"Many of these warriors have complex medical needs, and they rely on in-home care," said Alex Balbir, WWP Independence Program director. "Families had been taking precautions to prevent infection before the pandemic; now, they face challenges to keep supplies in stock to maintain these efforts. These families have enough daily challenges to worry about. We hope this effort will provide a measure of comfort and security."
The WWP Independence Program helps keep families together and keep these seriously injured men and women in their homes. Without this assistance, many are at risk of being institutionalized. The Independence Program creates individual plans for each warrior and family to set and reach realistic goals. This may be as involved as regular physical therapy and alternative therapies, including music and art. Or it could be as simple as helping a warrior get out of the house more once social distancing guidelines allow it.
