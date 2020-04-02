JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has launched a campaign to reach nearly 20,000 wounded veterans and family members this month who may be experiencing additional stress.
Known as Operation Check-In, the initiative is providing warriors and family members with support in the areas of mental, physical, and financial health, as well as connection. Nearly 500 WWP teammates will be making calls to spread awareness about the organization's virtual and telephonic programming available to all registered warriors.
During this global health pandemic, WWP is supporting warriors and their family members through virtual connection opportunities with fellow warriors, online physical health and wellness challenges, and telehealth options to help reduce stress, manage anxiety, and build resilience. In addition, signature programs for wounded warriors and their families like WWP Talk, Benefits Service, and Warriors to Work® are available virtually and remain unaffected.
"No matter the challenge, Wounded Warrior Project is still, and will always be, an organization that is focused on serving those who have served and sacrificed for us," said Jennifer Silva, WWP chief program officer. "We want warriors and their families who may be experiencing additional challenges during this time to know we are here for them, and we are committed to supporting them as they persevere through this adversity."
WWP teammates will first be calling warriors and family members who have previously expressed interest in the organization's mental health services but are not currently engaged.
"Was pleasantly surprised to get a call from Wounded Warrior Project yesterday," Army veteran Carl Rossi posted on Facebook. "Glad to have someone looking out for my family and I."
For those warriors and family members who the organization cannot reach via phone, WWP is sending follow-up emails to ensure they received the message, resources, and services they need during this time.
Learn more about how you can support these efforts.
About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.