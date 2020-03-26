JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is continuing to support wounded veterans and their family members through innovative methods, including non-clinical telephonic care.
WWP Talk, the organization's free mental health phone support line, is currently providing a safe, non-judgmental outlet to warriors and family members. Now more than ever, these calls are helping warriors and their family members manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and other invisible wounds of war, as the nation practices social distancing. Since 2013, WWP Talk has been helping the organization's most isolated population develop coping skills, set goals, and build resiliency to improve their quality of life.
"I had no idea what my participation in Talk would help bring out of me in terms of restarting my career and education, turning around my physical health, and even becoming a positive influence on my friends and fellow warriors," Army veteran Alexander McMath said. "It's been such a pleasant surprise and a blessing to find that the dreams I once despaired as lost are still within reach."
Program participants receive weekly calls from the same WWP teammate at the same pre-established day and time, with calls lasting about 20 minutes. The program duration is based on the needs of each person, but it typically lasts six months.
"The Talk program came to me each week," said Melissa Comeau, a Marine Corps spouse and caregiver. "The calls were always on my schedule, and the opportunity to communicate was welcomed."
Upon entering the WWP Talk program, only 13% of warriors and family members say they can achieve their goals despite obstacles. That number soars to nearly 60% after participation.
In addition, the number of participants who believe they can adapt to changes increases by 25% once they complete the program.
"Having positive mental health doesn't mean that we'll never go through bad times," Army veteran and WWP Talk participant Tonya Oxendine said. "We all go through struggles and loss, and these can still cause sadness, anxiety and stress. But people who are emotionally and mentally resilient have the tools for coping with tough situations and can maintain a positive outlook on their life."
