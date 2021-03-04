In tomatoes, a developmental gene called WOX9 produces flowers. However, this gene’s role was unknown in groundcherries, a close relative to the tomato plant, with sweet and sour fruit. Using the genome-editing tool CRISPR to change when, where, or how much WOX9 is made, flowering can also be increased in the groundcherry, as pictured here. The red arrows point to extra flower branches when compared to the original plant. Image: Hendelman/Lippman lab, 2021