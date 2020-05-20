DALLAS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WSH20 is excited to announce the launch of WSH20 Wristbands. The silicone bands are designed to be worn as a direct reminder for all ages to properly wash their hands for 20 seconds to help fight the spread of COVID-19. This critical message is more important than ever with the relaxing of nationwide Social Distancing regulations. Children and adults are returning to public spaces where they will potentially be at greater risk.
50% of the profits from the online sales will be donated to the purchaser's choice from a group of established charities supporting individuals or groups impacted by COVID-19. The wristband is an easy to wear and inexpensive visual reminder to take the time to wash properly multiple times a day. Wearing the durable, washable, lightweight wristband keeps this critical message in sight, right where it is most effective. The WSH20 logo is designed to convey the WHO / CDC guideline in a fun and modern way. The WSH20 brand will be marketing primarily through social media sites and news outlets. The wristband line has 20 unique designs with something sure to suit everyone's taste. Custom bands can also be created using school and corporate colors.
Official launch date for WSH20 is May 18th, 2020
About WSH20
WSH20 was founded by Wynne and Ted Newsham. Wynne is a stay at home mom and entrepreneur. Ted is a marketing executive in the creative services / print industry. Like most parents, they became very concerned during these last few months about the spread of COVID-19. "We have two occasionally forgetful teenage daughters who were the real inspiration for the bands. When they were much younger, we would tie colorful strings around their wrists as a reminder to do something specific. We were half-jokingly threatening to start doing it again to remind them about washing their hands properly for 20 seconds. It occurred to us, a lot of individuals and families might be having this same issue. We decided to create nice looking, durable reminder wristbands adults and kids would actually be happy to wear".
They also saw the bands as an opportunity to do something positive to help charities fighting the impact of COVID-19. "There are so many worthwhile groups, it was impossible to select just one to support, so we decided to feature three charities every 30 days on the website and allow those who buy the bands through the site to direct where the 50% donation portion of their order goes. The donation totals will be posted to the website blog every 30 days".
Please contact Wynne Newsham at 214-282-7257, 240165@email4pr.com or visit wsh20.com for more information.
Media Contact:
Wynne and Ted Newsham
214-282-7257
240165@email4pr.com
www.wsh20.com
Instagram: @wsh20_