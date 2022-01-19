LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speaking at the Fitur trade fair in Madrid Spain, Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said:

"While we welcome the expiration of the CDC's conditional sail order, its decision to continue elevated travel health notices is nonsensical.  

"The cruise industry has proven time and again that its enhanced health and safety protocols consistently achieve significantly lower rates of COVID-19 occurrence than onshore.

"WTTC calls upon the CDC to stop singling out the cruise industry with harmful and unnecessary measures. Cruise lines have an excellent record for health and safety, and cruising continues to offer extraordinary travel experiences."

