NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EST FOR MORRIS...HUNTERDON...SUSSEX...WARREN...NORTHWESTERN SOMERSET... SOUTHEASTERN BERKS...SOUTHEASTERN LEHIGH...NORTHERN MONTGOMERY... BUCKS...NORTH CENTRAL CHESTER...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 810 PM EST, severe showers and embedded thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Blooming Grove to near Northampton to near Denver, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. A 59 mph wind gust was reported in Lehighton Pennsylvania. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Reading, Easton, Morristown, Somerville, Newton, Montague, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Pottstown, Dover, Lansdale, Madison, Hopatcong, Forks, Florham Park, Emmaus, East Hanover, Lincoln Park and Wyomissing. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 295 and 303. Northeast Extension between mile markers 26 and 57. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 54 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 37. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 308 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 47. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 54. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This line of heavy showers and embedded thunderstorms may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH