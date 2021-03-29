By WW International, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) has partnered with The Female Quotient (TFQ) and Tai Life Media Agency to produce a free wellness and self-love masterclass series for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) centered on the physical and mental well-being of students of color. The series kicked off on February 25th and coincided with the launch of the WW Wellness Club. 

The second event, "Thriving Like Me," will be hosted by model, actress and Howard University student, Taylor Crawford. Knowing mental wellness is key to overall wellness, and especially important within the Black community, this event will be a safe space to have an open dialogue around mental wellness for black college students. 

The opening keynote will be delivered by Tai Beauchamp, co-founder of Brown Girl Jane and Spelman Alumna. 

WHEN:           

Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 7:30PM EST





WHAT:           

Interactive virtual experience including a panel discussion focused on cultivating a toolbox for mental wellness, panel discussion, and goal- and intention-setting workshop to create healthy habits for real life. 





WHO:             

Corinne Foxx - Actor, Activist, Producer, CEO



Asia Ware - Editorial Assistant, Teen Vogue - Hampton Alumna



Julee Wilson - Beauty Director, Cosmopolitan Magazine



Dr. Jessica Clemons - Founder, Ask Dr. Jess, Psychiatrist - Tuskegee Alumna



Briana Thompson - Founder, Spiked Spin - Hampton Alumna



Kayla Jeter - WW D360 Coach 





WHERE:        

To register please visit https://thrivinglikeme.splashthat.com

Media Inquiries please contact:

Jenny Zimmerman

Jenny.Zimmerman@ww.com

