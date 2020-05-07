ORLANDO, Fla., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, today shared updated cleaning protocols and preventative measures for its 230 vacation club resorts and sales centers. The company's Vacation Ready program standards were developed in partnership with cleaning industry expert Ecolab, with over 100 years of experience in assisting hospitality, public health, food safety and hygiene services.
Wyndham Destinations has partnered with industry experts from Ecolab to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness are in place as the vacation company readies to welcome back owners, members and guests to its Club Wyndham, WorldMark by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham, and Shell Vacation Club destinations.
The rigorous standards of the program include implementing enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and social distancing measures that cover every aspect of the guest experience. This includes the use of Ecolab's hospital-grade, disinfectant products approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new procedures build upon the company's already robust cleaning program that met CDC guidelines, and go a step further to exceed recommendations for complete associate, owner and guest confidence as resorts re-open in accordance with local and state regulations.
Specific protocols of the Vacation Ready program include:
Upon Check-In
- Guests are able to complete pre-arrival check-in at select resorts, so they can go straight to their suite upon arrival.
- Text notifications let guests know when suites are ready to minimize waits in the lobby.
- Suite keys are thoroughly sanitized and disinfected before issue. Guests can also call ahead to coordinate suite-key delivery to further minimize contact.
At Resorts
- Multiple cleaning stations provide easy access to hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
- Updated furniture spacing encourages socializing at a safe distance in common areas.
- High-touch surfaces across public areas –– from telephones and touchscreens to handles and hand railings –– are frequently cleaned and disinfected with Ecolab's trusted products.
- Resort staff will wear personal-protective equipment and have been trained on proper disinfection procedures with resources from industry-leading cleaning experts at Ecolab.
- The latest technology from Ecolab will be used in disinfecting public spaces.
In Suites
- Housekeepers will wear protective gear throughout the cleaning process.
- All surfaces are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected –– with special attention given to high-touch items such as door handles, light switches, thermostats, telephones, remote controls, alarm clocks, drapery pulls, furniture knobs, appliances, faucet handles, and toilet and shower handles.
- Suites will be kept vacant for an extended period before cleaning starts.
In addition to product recommendations and resources on cleaning procedures, Ecolab – which has 19 technology and research campuses in 13 countries and a team of 1,600 scientists, engineers, and technical specialists dedicated to infection prevention – worked diligently alongside the Wyndham Destinations team to develop best-in-class protocols and training plans for resort staff that will help enhance the overall cleanliness of each vacation club resort.
"The Ecolab service team is our expert partner, providing the resources and products needed to meet the highest cleaning standards to ensure peace of mind for our valued owners, members, guests and associates," said Geoff Richards, chief operating officer of Wyndham Vacation Clubs. "We are committed to maintaining these exceptionally high standards so that our owners, who look forward to vacationing with us year after year, can feel confident that their resorts are Vacation Ready while they continue to make great memories with us."
Wyndham Destinations' vacation club resorts offer multi-room suites that provide living space separate from bedrooms, multiple bathrooms, a full kitchen and laundry amenities in many locations, meaning that guests can enjoy natural distancing – even within their suite. Travelers staying at any of the Wyndham Vacation Clubs resorts can also have the comfort of preparing their own meals in the suite, with a fully-equipped kitchen to create home-cooked meals the whole family will love.
For more information on the enhanced operational protocols, owners should visit their club website. The company's resorts and sales centers are currently closed, following public health guidelines. When the company's resorts begin a phased reopening beginning May 26 in select destinations, the number of guests allowed to stay at any individual location will be restricted based on resort configurations to ensure social distancing can be maintained. Many resort amenities, including swimming pools, fitness centers and other public spaces will remain closed for the immediate future. Resort re-openings will be announced on an individual basis on the Wyndham Vacation Club websites.
